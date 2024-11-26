 />
WI vs BAN, 1st Test: West Indies wraps up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

With Bangladesh on 132-9, last-man Shoriful retired injured having been hit on the back of his shoulder ducking into a bouncer by Joseph in the fifth over of the day.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 22:07 IST , North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: Opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales (in photo) did the bulk of the damage for West Indies.
infoIcon

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 201 runs on Tuesday to win the first Test, wrapping up a quick victory when tailender Shoriful Isman was forced to retire hurt.

Chasing an unlikely 334 to win, and resuming on its overnight score of 109-7, Bangladesh lost Jaker Ali and Hasan Mahmud to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph early in the first session of the final day at North Sound.

With Bangladesh on 132-9, last-man Shoriful retired injured having been hit on the back of his shoulder ducking into a bouncer by Joseph in the fifth over of the day.

ALSO READ | ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan

Joseph had already removed Mahmud in the third over of the morning with the batsman caught behind for nought.

Jaker’s innings came to an end on 31 when he was lbw to Joseph.

Jaker, who made a half-century in the first innings, was just one of four Bangladesh batsmen to reach double figures in the second innings with skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scoring with 45.

Opening bowlers Kemar Roach (3-20) and Jayden Seales (3-45) did the bulk of the damage for the home side.

The second Test of the series gets underway in Jamaica on Saturday.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Bangladesh

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
