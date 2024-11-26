Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws from Syed Modi International 2024

India’s premier men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament on Tuesday.

The former world No. 1 doubles pair, who entered the tournament as favourites, were to face China’s Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the first round.

However, the tournament website mentioned a walkover to the Chinese pair, the reason for the withdrawal of the Indian pair is unknown.

The Indian men’s doubles pair lost the China Masters semifinal match to South Korea’s Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae 18-21, 21-14, 16-21. This was Satwik-Chirag’s first tournament since a disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympics after a shoulder injury to the former kept the pair out of action.