China Masters 2024: Olympic champion An Se-young defeats Gao Fangjie to win title

South Korea’s Olympic champion and world number one An Se-young blew away home hope Gao Fangjie in just 38 minutes to win the China Masters on Sunday.
The 22-year-old triumphed for the first time since her Paris Games exploits with a ruthless 21-12, 21-8 victory over the unseeded Gao in the southern city of Shenzhen.
It was An’s fourth win on the BWF World Tour this year and cemented her status as the undoubted top player in women’s badminton.
“I’m happy beyond words to win this title. I was determined to succeed,” said An.
In the men’s final, Denmark’s third seed Anders Antonsen was an equally emphatic 21-15, 21-13 winner over sixth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie.
The top players will now gear up for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals on December 11-15 in Hangzhou, China.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore
- LSG Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- David Miller signed for Rs 7.5 crore by LSG in IPL 2025 auction
- Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams on Day 1; Pant becomes most expensive player
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE