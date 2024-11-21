Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be the lone Indian representation at the BWF World Tour finals 2024 after the pair confirmed a spot in the women’s doubles, as per the live rankings.
The top eight in each category will be decided at the end of the ongoing China Masters.
Despite their sojourn in the competition cut short after a second-round exit, Treesa and Gayatri’s performance was enough to enter the top eight in the rankings for the finals.
The duo will be the only Indians playing in the BWF World Tour finals scheduled to be held in Hangzhou after no other shuttler in the other categories was able to make the cut.
The pair’s best results this year have come in the Singapore and Macau Open, where it reached the semifinals but fell short of reaching the summit clash.
In the China Masters, the Indians lost out to WR1 pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 16-21, 11-21 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in action soon; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz to top table
- BWF World Tour Finals 2024: Treesa-Gayatri seal spot in women’s doubles, set to be only Indians
- AUS vs IND, 1st Test: I can manage myself the best when I am the captain, says Bumrah
- India looking to revive Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers campaign with victory in Qatar clash
- IPL 2025 Auction Rules: RTM card, accelerated auction process explained; All you need to know
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE