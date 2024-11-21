BWF World Tour Finals 2024: Treesa-Gayatri seal spot in women’s doubles, set to be only Indians

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be the lone Indian representation at the BWF World Tour finals 2024 after the pair confirmed a spot in the women’s doubles, as per the live rankings.

The top eight in each category will be decided at the end of the ongoing China Masters.

Despite their sojourn in the competition cut short after a second-round exit, Treesa and Gayatri’s performance was enough to enter the top eight in the rankings for the finals.

The duo will be the only Indians playing in the BWF World Tour finals scheduled to be held in Hangzhou after no other shuttler in the other categories was able to make the cut.

The pair’s best results this year have come in the Singapore and Macau Open, where it reached the semifinals but fell short of reaching the summit clash.

In the China Masters, the Indians lost out to WR1 pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 16-21, 11-21 in the pre-quarterfinals.