World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh holds Ding to a draw in second round

India’s D. Gukesh held reigning champion China’s Ding Liren to a draw with dark pieces in the second round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
After losing the first round with White, Gukesh was stable throughout in this game to take half point from this round.
Ding started with 1.e4 for which Gukesh replied with e5 as the both went for an Italian game.
Earlier on Monday, Gukesh, who had White in this round squandered time advantage to eventually lose the first round.
AS IT HAPPENED | GUKESH VS DING WORLD CHESS-CHAMPIONSHIP 2024, GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS
The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will again have White in the third round.
