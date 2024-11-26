India’s R. Vaishali, currently ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024), is set to compete in the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament. Known for her aggressive and dynamic playing style, Vaishali will aim for a top-three finish in the prestigious event.
Vaishali’s impressive achievements include winning the 2023 FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss, earning her a spot in the 2024 Women’s Candidates Tournament, and becoming India’s third Woman Grandmaster.
An Arjuna Awardee, she also played a key role in India’s Olympiad team victory in Budapest.
Tournament founder Kjell Madland praised her return, highlighting her bold strategies and resilience as assets that elevate the competition.
Latest on Sportstar
- ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan inching closer to victory, PAK 90/0
- Grandmaster R Vaishali to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
- D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE, World Chess Championship Updates, Game 2: Ding gains time advantage on Gukesh
- PV Sindhu to set up ‘international standard’ badminton academy in Visakhapatnam
- Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, live streaming info, when and where to watch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE