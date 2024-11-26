Grandmaster R Vaishali to return for Norway Chess Women 2025

India’s R. Vaishali, currently ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024), is set to compete in the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament. Known for her aggressive and dynamic playing style, Vaishali will aim for a top-three finish in the prestigious event.

Vaishali’s impressive achievements include winning the 2023 FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss, earning her a spot in the 2024 Women’s Candidates Tournament, and becoming India’s third Woman Grandmaster.

An Arjuna Awardee, she also played a key role in India’s Olympiad team victory in Budapest.

Tournament founder Kjell Madland praised her return, highlighting her bold strategies and resilience as assets that elevate the competition.