 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh loses to reigning champion Ding Liren in first round

India’s D. Gukesh lost to reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 18:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India’s chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship.
China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India’s chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India’s chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s D. Gukesh lost to reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.

Gukesh, who had White in this round squandered time advantage to eventually lose the first round.

The youngster World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the dark pieces in the second round tomorrow.

AS IT HAPPENED | GUKESH VS DING WORLD CHESS-CHAMPIONSHIP 2024, GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS

This is Ding’s first classical win in 304 days after winning the last game at the Tata Steel Masters against Dutch GM Max Warmerdam in Wijk aan Zee on January 27, earlier this year. 

Gukesh admitted his tactical oversight during the game. He said, “It was a tactical oversight by me. It can happen; it’s a long match. About my opponent’s form, I expected nothing else. I expected the best version of him, and we have a long match ahead, so it’s only more exciting now.”

Related Topics

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

World Chess Championship /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: On song Puneri Paltan plays Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: James Anderson missing from auction; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Priyansh Arya goes to PBKS for Rs. 3.80 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh loses to reigning champion Ding Liren in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Chess Championship 2024, LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?, Preview; Schedule
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship 2024 Highlights, Game 1: Defending champion Ding Liren beats Gukesh in the first round with Black to take 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Once monopolized by Russians, the World Chess Championship has turned into one of sport’s greatest events
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. History beckons as Gukesh and Ding battle for supremacy in Singapore
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: On song Puneri Paltan plays Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: James Anderson missing from auction; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Priyansh Arya goes to PBKS for Rs. 3.80 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment