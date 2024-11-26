ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Salman Agha picks third wicket as Zimbabwe struggles vs Pakistan

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

LINEUPS

Zimbabwe: Tawandanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed.

TOSS - ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe wins the toss and opts to bat first against Pakistan.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

