ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Salman Agha picks third wicket as Zimbabwe struggles vs Pakistan

ZIM vs PAK Live Score: Check the live score and updates from the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Updated : Nov 26, 2024 14:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Zimbabwe’s Bennett Brian in action during the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.
Zimbabwe’s Bennett Brian in action during the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe’s Bennett Brian in action during the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

LINEUPS

Zimbabwe: Tawandanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed.

TOSS - ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe wins the toss and opts to bat first against Pakistan.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the on the SonyLiv and FanCode website and app.. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Zimbabwe /

Pakistan

