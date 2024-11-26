 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test

Meanwhile Rohit Sharma’s men will travel to Canberra on Wednesday where a game against the Prime Minister’s XI is scheduled at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 13:37 IST , Perth - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s team coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024.
India’s team coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP
infoIcon

India’s team coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP

India coach Gautam Gambhir has left for Delhi due to a family emergency. He will return ahead of the second Test at Adelaide from December 6.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men will travel to Canberra on Wednesday, where a game against the Prime Minister’s XI is scheduled at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1. In the absence of Gambhir, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel will be in charge of the team for the pink-ball game in Canberra, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide, which will start on December 6.

India made a stunning start to the Border-Gavaskar series by thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the opener in Perth. The visiting side, led by lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, was bowled out for 150 in the first innings, before bouncing back to bundle Australia out for just 104. A much-improved batting performance in the third innings, led by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, paved the way for a crushing win for India.

Related Topics

Gautam Gambhir /

India /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Round 2 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Zimbabwe loses two quick wickets after opting to bat first 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 2: Gukesh eyes revenge against Ding in second round with Black
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India Perth Test review: Bumrah and Co.’s near-perfect outing sets tone for hat-trick of series wins Down Under
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Zimbabwe loses two quick wickets after opting to bat first 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Australia vs India Perth Test review: Bumrah and Co.’s near-perfect outing sets tone for hat-trick of series wins Down Under
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Ranji Trophy Diary: Killing time in smog and IPL auction fever hits home!
    Vivek Krishnan,Pranay Rajiv
  5. NZ vs ENG: Jacob Bethell handed England Test debut against New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Round 2 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Zimbabwe loses two quick wickets after opting to bat first 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 2: Gukesh eyes revenge against Ding in second round with Black
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India Perth Test review: Bumrah and Co.’s near-perfect outing sets tone for hat-trick of series wins Down Under
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment