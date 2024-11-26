Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test

India coach Gautam Gambhir has left for Delhi due to a family emergency. He will return ahead of the second Test at Adelaide from December 6.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men will travel to Canberra on Wednesday, where a game against the Prime Minister’s XI is scheduled at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1. In the absence of Gambhir, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel will be in charge of the team for the pink-ball game in Canberra, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide, which will start on December 6.

India made a stunning start to the Border-Gavaskar series by thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the opener in Perth. The visiting side, led by lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, was bowled out for 150 in the first innings, before bouncing back to bundle Australia out for just 104. A much-improved batting performance in the third innings, led by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, paved the way for a crushing win for India.