World Chess Championship 2024, Round 2 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?

India’s D. Gukesh lost to reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.
Gukesh, who had White in this round squandered time advantage to eventually lose the first round. This was Ding’s first classical win in 304 days after winning the last game at the Tata Steel Masters in January, earlier this year.
The youngster World Championship challenger will have the dark pieces in the second round.
If the 18-year-old from Chennai beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history, breaking the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.
SCHEDULE
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).
