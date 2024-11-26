World Chess Championship 2024, Round 2 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?

India’s D. Gukesh lost to reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.

Gukesh, who had White in this round squandered time advantage to eventually lose the first round. This was Ding’s first classical win in 304 days after winning the last game at the Tata Steel Masters in January, earlier this year.

The youngster World Championship challenger will have the dark pieces in the second round.

If the 18-year-old from Chennai beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history, breaking the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Round 2 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start? The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 2 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, November 26 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Where to watch Round 2 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren? The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 2 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).