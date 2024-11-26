 />
IPL 2025: Total amount spent in mega auction; Team-wise expenditure breakdown

IPL Auction: Here is the breakdown of the money spent by the 10 teams during the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 14:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Out of the total 204 slots, the 10 franchises were able to fill 182. in the two-day auction.
infoIcon

Out of the total 204 slots, the 10 franchises were able to fill 182. in the two-day auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah concluded with all 10 teams finalising their rosters for the next three seasons.

Rishabh Pant was the highest bid at Rs 27 crore, joining Lucknow Super Giants, while Shreyas Iyer went to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player, bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore. Out of 204 available slots, 182 were filled, with a total expenditure of Rs 639.15 crore, surpassing the 2022 auction’s Rs 551.70 crore.

Punjab Kings, with the largest purse of Rs 110.50 crore, spent Rs 110.15 crore, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent Rs 82.25 crore.

Here is the team-wise split of the total amount spent during the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Team Amount Spent (in Rs. crore)
Chennai Super Kings 54.95
Mumbai Indians 44.80
Kolkata Knight Riders 50.95
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 82.25
Rajasthan Royals 40.70
Lucknow Super Giants 68.90
Gujarat Titans 68.85
Delhi Capitals 72.80
Sunrisers Hyderabad 44.80
Punjab Kings 110.15
Total 639.15

