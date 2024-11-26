The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah concluded with all 10 teams finalising their rosters for the next three seasons.

Rishabh Pant was the highest bid at Rs 27 crore, joining Lucknow Super Giants, while Shreyas Iyer went to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player, bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore. Out of 204 available slots, 182 were filled, with a total expenditure of Rs 639.15 crore, surpassing the 2022 auction’s Rs 551.70 crore.

Punjab Kings, with the largest purse of Rs 110.50 crore, spent Rs 110.15 crore, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent Rs 82.25 crore.

Here is the team-wise split of the total amount spent during the IPL 2025 mega auction: