IPL Auction 2025: Full list of Australian players sold in mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction took take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

The 10 teams spent a total of Rs 639.15 crore on acquiring 182 players in the biggest IPL auction ever.

There were 13 Australian cricketers among the 182 players to be sold in the auction, with pacer Josh Hazlewood earning the biggest paycheck among them. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs. 12.50 crore.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc too bagged a good deal, after he was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 11.75 crore. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis too had a good day as he was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs. 11 crore.

Interestingly, five of these 13 Australians were bought by Punjab Kings, which is coached by former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting.

Full list of Australian players sold in IPL 2025 Auction

Mitchell Starc - Delhi Capitals (Rs. 11.75 crore)

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk - Delhi Capitals (Rs. 9 crore) (RTM)

Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants (Rs. 3.4 crore)

Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (Rs. 4.2 crore)

Marcus Stoinis - Punjab Kings (Rs. 11 crore)

Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs. 12.50 crore)

Adam Zampa - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs. 2.4 crore)

Josh Inglis - Punjab Kings (Rs. 2.6 crore)

Tim David - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs. 3 crore)

Spencer Johnson - Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs. 2.8 crore)

Aaron Hardie - Punjab Kings (Rs. 1.25 crore)

Nathan Ellis - Chennai Super Kings (Rs. 2 crore)

Xavier Bartlett - Punjab Kings (Rs. 0.8 crore)