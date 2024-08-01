MagazineBuy Print

M.S.K. Prasad: Aunshuman Gaekwad never showed any partiality

Prasad said in his tribute to the former India opener, who passed away on Wednesday, that Gaekwad was his first international coach when he replaced Nayan Mongia in the Indian team.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 16:56 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Aunshuman Gaekwad.
FILE PHOTO: Aunshuman Gaekwad. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aunshuman Gaekwad. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Former India wicket keeper M.S.K. Prasad said that Anshuman Gaekwad never showed any bias towards any cricketer during his stint as the coach of the Indian team.

M.S.K., who was also the former BCCI senior selection committee chairman, said in his tribute to the former India opener, who passed away on Wednesday, that Gaekwad was his first international coach when he replaced Nayan Mongia in the Indian team.

“EVen though Mongia was very close to him, Gaekwad never showed any partiality. He was not only a great coach but also a wonderful human being,” MSK said.

READ | Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace

The former India stumper said that it was very sad to hear that Gaekwad is no more. “It is a huge loss to the cricketing fraternity,” he added.

MSK expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

