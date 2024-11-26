 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 auction highlights: Making sense of the windfall

In Jeddah, a whopping 21 players fetched a price equal to or higher than Rs 10 crore. During the last big auction in 2022 in Bengaluru, the number of such cricketers was 11.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 14:52 IST , Jeddah - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
The debate over the most balanced squad will continue until IPL 2025, but the two-day auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena lived up to expectations with record price tags.
The debate over the most balanced squad will continue until IPL 2025, but the two-day auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena lived up to expectations with record price tags. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

The debate over the most balanced squad will continue until IPL 2025, but the two-day auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena lived up to expectations with record price tags. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

For the franchises, it’s about struggling to come up with the most suitable combination in quest of chasing the glittering trophy. But for a majority of the fans, the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) annual money-spinning gala – the Player Auction – is mostly about following the price tags. Whilst the debate over the most balanced squad will continue until the IPL 2025 starts next year, the anticipation of the two-day auction being the grandest in terms of price tags came true over the two-day proceedings at the Abadi Al Johar Arena.

It wasn’t only about Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) fetching the two highest bids ever, but also the number of successful Rs 10 crore-plus bids have nearly doubled from the last auction. In Jeddah, a whopping 21 players fetched a price equal to or higher than Rs 10 crore. During the last big auction in 2022 in Bengaluru, the number of such cricketers was 11.

ALSO READ
Who are the top 5 most expensive Indians in IPL 2025 auction?

No doubt the fact that the auction purse has gone up from Rs 90 crore to Rs 120 crore from 2022 to 2025 has played a role. But the price tags breaking through the roof also signified that the demands made by certain cricketers before entering the auction were not unjust.

It is understood that the player pool became the most high-profile this time around due to certain franchises feeling a few players were demanding an amount that was way above their market price. But once the players threw their hat into the auction ring, the values just soared higher than anticipated.

“The purse overall, when you include the match fees that have come in, has gone up by over 33 per cent. That’s a massive jump in the overall salaries to players across the board, so it’s amazing for Indian cricket,” said Jake Lush McCrum, the Rajasthan Royals chief executive.

ALSO READ
IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price

“This is amazing for future generations, as it shows the potential available to them. Of course, prices will rise as the overall auction purses increase. I’m not surprised by the overall growth in high-value players. While we may not have expected a player to go for over Rs 25 crore, it’s still significant. But when you consider that the player is a captain and an experienced Indian player, it makes sense. Franchises are willing to spend that much because such players are rare.”

That said, a player’s worth doesn’t necessarily reflect his value at the auction table. It’s time for the fans to turn their attention towards analysing the squads rather than only focusing on price tags!

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 auction highlights: Making sense of the windfall
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 2: Ding Liren starts with e4 as Gukesh engages in Giuoco Piano Italian game
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Salman Agha picks third wicket as Zimbabwe struggles vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paul Pogba blackmail trial set to open in Paris
    AFP
  5. IPL Auction 2025: New Zealander Bevon Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai Indians signing
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 auction highlights: Making sense of the windfall
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: New Zealander Bevon Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai Indians signing
    Reuters
  3. IPL Auction 2025: Full list of England players sold in mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Full list of Australian players sold in mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 auction highlights: Making sense of the windfall
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 2: Ding Liren starts with e4 as Gukesh engages in Giuoco Piano Italian game
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Salman Agha picks third wicket as Zimbabwe struggles vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paul Pogba blackmail trial set to open in Paris
    AFP
  5. IPL Auction 2025: New Zealander Bevon Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai Indians signing
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment