IPL Auction 2025: Full list of England players sold in mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2025 edition saw 182 players picked across 10 teams, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the league’s history at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Among those shortlisted for the auction, 38 were from England, including four uncapped cricketers Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Leus Du Plooy, Ben Howell and Michael Pepper.

A total of 12 English cricketers found a bid at the conclusion of the two-day process. Jos Buttler was the most expensive signing of the lot, finding a place in the Gujarat Titans squad for 15.75 crores.

Opening batter Phil Salt switched the purple of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the red and blue of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11.50 crores.

All-rounder Jofra Archer, who was a late entry into the auction list was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for a surprising sum of 12.50 crores, considering his lack of match experience following a prolonged injury layoff. .

Here is the list of English cricketers who were bought by the teams during the IPL mega auction: