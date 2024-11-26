 />
IPL Auction 2025: Full list of England players sold in mega auction

A total of 12 English cricketers found a bid at the conclusion of the two-day process. Jos Buttler was the most expensive signing of the lot, finding a place in the Gujarat Titans squad for 15.75 crores.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 13:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Liam Livingstone plays a shot for four runs from a delivery of West Indies’ Romario Shepherd during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.
England’s Liam Livingstone plays a shot for four runs from a delivery of West Indies’ Romario Shepherd during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. | Photo Credit: AP
England’s Liam Livingstone plays a shot for four runs from a delivery of West Indies’ Romario Shepherd during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2025 edition saw 182 players picked across 10 teams, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the league’s history at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Among those shortlisted for the auction, 38 were from England, including four uncapped cricketers Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Leus Du Plooy, Ben Howell and Michael Pepper.

A total of 12 English cricketers found a bid at the conclusion of the two-day process. Jos Buttler was the most expensive signing of the lot, finding a place in the Gujarat Titans squad for 15.75 crores.

IPL Auction 2025: Full list of Australian players sold in mega auction

Opening batter Phil Salt switched the purple of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the red and blue of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11.50 crores.

All-rounder Jofra Archer, who was a late entry into the auction list was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for a surprising sum of 12.50 crores, considering his lack of match experience following a prolonged injury layoff. .

Here is the list of English cricketers who were bought by the teams during the IPL mega auction:

Jos Buttler - Gujarat Titans - Rs. 15.75 crores
Liam Livingstone - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 8.75 crores
Harry Brook - Delhi Capitals - 6.25 crores
Phil Salt - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11.50 crores
Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings - 2.40 crores
Moeen Ali - Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 crores
Will Jacks - Mumbai Indians - 5.25 crores
Reece Topley - Mumbai Indians - 75 lakhs
Jacob Bethell - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2.60 crores
Brydon Carse - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 crore
Jamie Overton - Chennai Super Kings - 1.5 crores
Jofra Archer - Rajasthan Royals - 12.50 crores

