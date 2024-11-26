 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan

The meeting comes in the wake of the ongoing impasse between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC over India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 17:57 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held in February-March next year. 
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held in February-March next year.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held in February-March next year.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board will meet virtually on November 29 to discuss the road ahead for next year’s Champions Trophy.

The meeting comes in the wake of the ongoing impasse between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC over India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

While the PCB officials have so far been reluctant on hosting the tournament in a hybrid model, the meeting could eventually offer a headway to the ongoing dilemma.

Sources have indicated that efforts could be taken to ensure that India plays its games in the United Arab Emirates, while a large part of the tournament is played in Pakistan, including the final - if India doesn’t make it to the summit clash.

But in case India makes it to the final, the fixture would be held in the UAE.

“With not much time left, the ICC Board needs to finalise the schedule and start the process,” a source said, indicating that while the ICC usually announces schedules 100 days prior to the event, the impasse has led to a delay.

Going by the protocol, it is likely that the members will be asked to vote on a solution.

India hasn’t travelled to Pakistan since 2006-07, even though the Pakistan team has been to India twice in the last decade - in 2016 and 2023 - to feature in ICC tournaments. Last week, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had indicated that he’s open to dialogues with the BCCI and find a solution to the ongoing problem, and also claimed that, so far, they had heard nothing from their Indian counterparts.

With Jay Shah set to take over as the ICC chairman later this week, the ICC board is expected to deliberate all the options and decide on the best possible solution. The ICC board comprises representatives from 12 full members, three representatives from associate members, an independent director and the ICC chairman and CEO.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held between February 19 and March 9 next year.

Related Topics

International Cricket Council /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

ICC /

Pakistan /

PCB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas in action; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Olympic champion and judo legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili conducts master class in IIS
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Saim’s century helps Pakistan to comprehensive win over Zimbabwe
    Reuters
  3. IPL in Jeddah? Why not, says Saudi Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas in action; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Olympic champion and judo legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili conducts master class in IIS
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment