 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL in Jeddah? Why not, says Saudi Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation chief Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud shared his plans for cricket in the kingdom on the sidelines of the two-day IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 17:10 IST , JEDDAH - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation chief Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud
Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation chief Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation chief Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Why are all of us here for the auction?”

The corridors of the plush hotel, with a view of the Red Sea on one side and the Formula One racing track on the other that hosted the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 18th Player Auction, were abuzz with this chatter over the last three days.

Was it just an extension of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s move to open the rest of the world through the world of sport? Does it mean IPL matches will soon be held in the country that barely has a cricketing culture? Or is Saudi Arabia planning to invest in the IPL or start its own parallel league?

When Sportstar caught up with Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF), at the end of the Player Auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, we asked him all things related to it.

Excerpts:

Q: What will hosting the IPL Auction bring to cricket in Saudi Arabia?

It will bring a lot, actually. It’s a massive event. It will help us implement a lot of our plans down the line. Hosting it would not have been possible without the big support from the Government and Mr Jay (Shah, the BCCI secretary). It’s just the beginning of many big events that are coming to the Kingdom.

Q: Should we expect major cricketing international events to be held in Saudi Arabia soon?

Yes, we have infrastructure plans down the line for 2025. Once it’s done, we will start hosting matches and tournaments.

Can you share the status of the big international stadium that is being planned?

We are discussing it with the Jeddah state office and we will announce it soon.

Q: Are there any plans about hosting the IPL in Jeddah going forward?

Maybe. If the discussion goes well with the leadership of the IPL, why not!

Q: What is the state of cricket in Saudi Arabia?

We have a lot of pitches, not international standard. We have more than 470 teams, almost 18,000 players and 13 cities in the Kingdom (that play cricket regularly). Along with six domestic programmes we do all over the Kingdom as well, from grassroot programmes to talent hunts in every region.

Q: Can you spell out the details about the future plans of SACF?

Yes, we are speaking about a professional league. Conversation is developing with many entities here in the Kingdom and we will announce it soon.

Q: Is an international league being planned in Saudi Arabia?

No, it is not true.

Q: Is it true that Saudi Arabia authorities want to invest in IPL?

That is not true as well.

Related Topics

IPL /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL in Jeddah? Why not, says Saudi Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Grandmaster R Vaishali to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE, World Chess Championship Updates, Game 2: Ding gains time advantage on Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL in Jeddah? Why not, says Saudi Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Australia vs India Perth Test review: Bumrah and Co.’s near-perfect outing sets tone for hat-trick of series wins Down Under
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Ranji Trophy Diary: Killing time in smog and IPL auction fever hits home!
    Vivek Krishnan,Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL in Jeddah? Why not, says Saudi Cricket Federation chief Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Grandmaster R Vaishali to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE, World Chess Championship Updates, Game 2: Ding gains time advantage on Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment