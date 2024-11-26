Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals

P. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly take pride in being the only Indians in the prestigious BWF World Tour finals in China next month and are keen to prove a point or two by coming up with some special performances.

“Honestly, the feeling of making it to the BWF Finals hasn’t sunk in yet. It is an amazing feeling, for sure. This was not on our charts at the start of the year. Couldn’t believe we made it really,” says a composed Gayatri, daughter of former All England champion and now chief national coach P. Gopi Chand.

“Frankly, the results from us (she and Treesa) have started coming after the first six months. And, we are glad with the way things are moving. Feeling blissful at the BWF Final qualification,” Treesa said.

For a doubles combination, who started playing post-Covid, both Gayatri and Treesa have been the silent performers without the usual fanfare associated with the other big guns of Indian badminton.

“Right now, our focus is on the coming Syed Modi International. We would love to take it event by event and not think too much ahead,” Treesa said.

“Yes, the focus in the run-up to the major events lined up will be to minimise the mistakes, especially unforced errors,” she added.

For Gayatri, playing in the BWF Finals should be a memorable experience for sure. “Till now, we have only seen the other big names in action there. And, we are determined to stay focussed and give our best,” she said.

“Honestly, we don’t think there will be any pressure on us. We would love to treat the BWF Final, also like any other Super Series. Our primary target is to perform consistently right through,” Gayatri said.

“Missing the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification was disappointing but again, it happens to any athlete. We have to move on and reset our goals. Now, it is time to prove ourselves at this level,” Gayatri remarked.

Treesa said they would be essentially targeting to improve their world rankings in the coming weeks.

“Doubles is pretty intense in a very competitive sport like badminton. Sometimes, we will make different mistakes in different events. So, the target is to reduce them as much as possible and not to give away easy points,” Treesa said.

“It is a surreal feeling for me. Having started together in the post-Covid phase, we have reached this far and will play in this kind of tournament (BWF Finals). But again, it is the result of the kind of efforts we have put in over the years and the support we got from the coaches, especially Gopi Sir and Arun Vishnu Sir,” she added.

Reflecting on their journey, both Gayatri and Treesa said two All-England semifinal appearances were truly special.

“I remember the first time we were on the reserve list and came to know that we would be playing only a day before. So, that way, the semifinal showing was truly memorable. For the second semifinal appearance, we were somewhat prepared and knew what to expect and how we should go ahead,” Gayatri explained, saying her All-England appearance will always remain special.

“Yes, we need to win a big Super Series title now. I feel that I am mentally much stronger and positive,” she said.

The two champion shuttlers said the Asian Team championship gold was the best moment for them in their career.

“The kind of support, pressure and meeting the expectations during that Asian team event was equally memorable,” they said.

Interestingly, Gayathri and Treesa will work more specifically on the BWF Finals after the Syed Modi Open when they have 10-day preparations.

“We haven’t discussed that with Gopi Sir and other coaches. But, we are aware of the expectations and how well prepared we should be for that,” they said.

In response to a question about switching from singles to doubles, Gayathri said there was no regret, “Well, I do miss playing singles, but I am happy playing doubles now,” she said with a smile.

“We are grateful to the wonderful support of our entire support staff team, but for whom we would not be here in this position,” the champion duo concluded.