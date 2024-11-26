Boppana, Nagal, Thombare to headline 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament in Pune

A stellar lineup of Indian tennis players, including Olympians Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina, and Prarthana Thombare, will grace the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts in Pune from November 27 to 30.

Apart from Olympians, Indian Davis Cupper, Yuki Bhambri and Vishnu Vardhan will also take part in the four day event.

Over 100 players from major oil and gas corporations like IOCL, ONGC, MNGL, OIL, NRL, EIL, HPCL, and BPCL will compete in team and individual events across men’s, women’s, and veterans’ categories. The tournament will adhere to ITF rules and be officiated by internationally and nationally certified officials.

