Boppana, Nagal, Thombare to headline 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament in Pune

Apart from Olympians, Indian Davis Cupper, Yuki Bhambri and Vishnu Vardhan will also take part in the four day event.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 20:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: AP
A stellar lineup of Indian tennis players, including Olympians Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina, and Prarthana Thombare, will grace the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts in Pune from November 27 to 30.

Apart from Olympians, Indian Davis Cupper, Yuki Bhambri and Vishnu Vardhan will also take part in the four day event.

Over 100 players from major oil and gas corporations like IOCL, ONGC, MNGL, OIL, NRL, EIL, HPCL, and BPCL will compete in team and individual events across men’s, women’s, and veterans’ categories. The tournament will adhere to ITF rules and be officiated by internationally and nationally certified officials.

Teams:
BPCL:
Women’s Category - Vashnavi Adkar
Veteran Category - Raj Kumar Dubey, P.V. Ravitej, N. Chandrasekhar, Munesh Sharma, Joseph Anthony Kujur, Thomas James, Khuswinder, Manish Sharma
IOCL :
Men Category - Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Sumit Nagal;
Women’s - Prarthana Thombare, Riya Bhatia, Rushmi Chakravarthi;
Veteran Category - Pankaj Kumar Gangwar, Subash Rajora, Tribhuwan Kumar, Manoj Patir;
MNGL:
Men’s - Neelabh Narayan (Men’s Singles)
ONGC:
Men’s Category - Yuki Bhambri, J Vishnu Vardhan, V M Ranjeet;
Veteran Category - S.K.P.Bhandari, Vijay P.T, Amiya Sarkar, K.S.Rawat;
OIL:
Men’s Category - Udit Gogoi, Sheikh Md. Iftikhar, Parthiv Kalita, Riyan Kashyap
Veteran Category - Diganta Kr. Borah, Dr. Shiddhartha Deori Bharali, Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, Md. Hekim Ali
NRL:
Men’s Category - Subul Chandra Haloi, Siddartha Pratim Dutta, Rahul Anand, Rituraj Saikia;
Veteran Category - Jayanta Kamal, Bubul Jyoti Das, Krishna Kanta Dutta;
EIL:
Men’s Category - s Balaji, S Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Kumar;
Veteran Category - Rajnish Malik, R K Singh, Ajay Jain, Saurabh Agarwal;
HPCL:
Men’s Category - Arun Singh, Jeswin G, Bishnoi Krishan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar;
Veteran Category - Debashis Chakraverty, Bhupati Murli Krishna, Chawla Rashim, Satyapal, Bhimneni Shrikanth

