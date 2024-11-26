 />
Sri Lanka A to leave Pakistan tour midway due to political protests

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that following consultation with the Sri Lankan board, it has postponed the last two 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 20:56 IST , KARACHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday.
FILE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka’s A team will return home midway from their ongoing series against Pakistan Shaheens due to intense political protests in Islamabad.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that following consultation with the Sri Lankan board, it has postponed the last two 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A.

The postponed matches were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and Friday after Pakistan Shaheens beat the visitor by 108 runs in the first game in Islamabad on Monday.

ALSO READ: ZIM vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Saim’s century helps Pakistan to comprehensive win over Zimbabwe

The PCB said the two boards will work together to finalise new dates to complete the series.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday. There have been incidents of clashes and violence reported between protestors and forces of law enforcement and security.

The federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the chairman of the PCB, had announced that the army had been called in to quell the unrest.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
