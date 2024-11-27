 />
UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format

Bayern needed a first-half goal from defender Kim Min-jae to battle past 10-man PSG and claim a third win in five matches.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 08:28 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain.
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said he had yet to fully understand how the new Champions League format worked after his team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paris St Germain on Tuesday to improve its chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Bayern needed a first-half goal from defender Kim Min-jae to battle past 10-man PSG and claim a third win in five matches.

“I don’t look at the table because, honestly. I don’t yet understand it,” Kompany told a press conference. “It will look good if we win a few more matches.”

The Bavarians climbed to 11th with nine points from five games, a point off the top eight places that bring automatic qualification for the last 16. PSG is 26th on four, outside the playoff spots with three matches remaining in the first phase.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Arsenal crushes Sporting 5-1 to extend revival

In the new 36-team league format this season, teams face eight teams instead of meeting three opponents twice. They play half of those games at home and half away.

The top eight sides advance directly to the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th enter a two-legged playoff for a chance to secure a spot in the next stage.

“What’s important is to reach our goal. If we win our remaining games we have a chance to make the top eight,” Belgian Kompany, in his first season in charge at Bayern, said.

“I’m obviously happy. Our pressing in the first half was very good. The discipline was there. We could have scored perhaps one or two more goals, but the result is good.”

“We are on the right track but working to become even better,” he added.

