 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gimmicks not unusual in sport

Before the advent of social media and the arrival of ‘influencers’ who perform culturally vital jobs, gimmicks were seen as a bit of a giggle, no more.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 09:47 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Publicity stunt?: After the Netflix-sponsored ‘fight’ between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, we wonder if that is a route sport might take more regularly. 
Publicity stunt?: After the  Netflix-sponsored ‘fight’ between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, we wonder if that is a route sport might take more regularly.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Publicity stunt?: After the  Netflix-sponsored ‘fight’ between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, we wonder if that is a route sport might take more regularly.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Sport and hustles have a long relationship. A good tennis or golf hustler works on the ego of an opponent, challenging him to put his money where his mouth is. After lulling him into a false sense of superiority, he then takes him to the cleaners. Paul Newman was nominated for an Oscar for his role in  The Hustler, where he exaggerates his drunkenness, plays down his skill and gets the better of challengers at the pool table.

Bobby Riggs was a legendary hustler (he called his autobiography  Court Hustler). In 1939, after he won two titles at Wimbledon, the singles and the doubles, he bet on a triple and cleared 100,000 dollars after winning the mixed doubles with Alice Marble.

In 1973, aged 55, he challenged Margaret Court, the top women’s player, to a match that garnered enormous publicity after he made disparaging remarks about the women’s game. He won in straight sets against an opponent 25 years younger. Billie Jean King, who had initially declined to play Riggs, now decided to — it was billed the  Battle of the Sexes — and beat him in straight sets for the winner-take-all 100,000 dollars.

Before the advent of social media and the arrival of ‘influencers’ who perform culturally vital jobs, gimmicks like these were seen as a bit of a giggle, no more.

ALSO READ
Fight Club: Jones continues to dominate UFC; Paul stuns Tyson

After the  Netflix-sponsored ‘fight’ between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, we wonder if that is a route sport might take more regularly. The money is huge (the boxers were expected to make around 100 million, the amount Floyd Mayweather is said to have received for ‘fighting’ a star of mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor), for one. Public interest is high, and advertisers come into homes riding on the novelty. As always, hype is its own hype.

But is it sport? Of course not. If anything, it is an insult to sport, and in the ideal world, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation would not have sanctioned the fight. But they wanted a bite of the pie, too.

Those arguing for the purity of sport and the way former stars push it into disrepute stand no chance of influencing anything. The real influencer here, Jake, has 32 million (by one estimate) followers on social media and an audience of 7.6 billion (yes, billion!) on his  YouTube channel. You can’t argue with those figures, especially when these are converted into dollars.

Gimmicks are not unusual in sport, and every time one is announced, someone always recalls P. T. Barnum’s line about a sucker being born every minute. Muhammad Ali ‘fought’ Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki back in 1976.

Ali threw six punches in all; the ‘fight’ was declared a draw, and both men walked away with honour intact and income enhanced by six million dollars.

After Tyson, then 39, lost his last professional fight to Kevin McBride, he said, “I do not have the guts to be in this sport anymore. I don’t want to disrespect the sport that I love.” Ah well!

More stories from this issue

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gimmicks not unusual in sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  5. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Last Word

  1. Gimmicks not unusual in sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. Defending a creation
    Suresh Menon
  3. Exercise, a choice
    Suresh Menon
  4. India’s chess boom speaks of the sport’s growing popularity
    Suresh Menon
  5. Are professional athletes paid too much?
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gimmicks not unusual in sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  5. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment