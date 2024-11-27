 />
UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG’s progress in Champions League

PSG, winless in its last four Champions League outings, is 26th on the table with four points from five matches, two spots below the threshold for a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 10:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions to his players during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions to his players during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: AP
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions to his players during the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was left frustrated after Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but remained hopeful that the Ligue 1 winner would progress to the next round of the continental competition.

PSG, winless in its last four Champions League outings, is 26th on the table with four points from five matches, two spots below the threshold for a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

“We gave a bad impression, a bad impression from the first minute,” Enrique told PSG TV after the 10-man visitor failed to find an equaliser for Kim Min-jae’s first-half strike.

ALSO READ | Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format

“Bayern Munich were superior to us in the first half... we thought we had chances and I think the start of the second half was better. But after Ousmane (Dembele) was sent off, we suffered.”

Ligue 1 leader PSG, who host Nantes on Saturday, will visit RB Salzburg for its next Champions League match in December, followed by clashes with Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart in January.

“It’ll be difficult to get those points back, but there are still three games left and we have to hope to qualify,” Enrique said.

