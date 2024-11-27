Real Madrid playing Liverpool in the Champions League has twice in recent years been a final between arguably the two best teams in the competition.
Their next meeting, however, finds two storied powers in starkly different positions at the midway point of the 36-team single-league standings format. One is in first place, and the other a lowly 18th.
It is not defending champion Madrid on top despite adding Kylian Mbappé to the roster that won a record-extending 15th European title in May.
Madrid has lost two of four games in the eight-round opening phase — and against teams that are far from challenging for domestic league titles: Lille and AC Milan.
ALSO READ: UCL returns with Liverpool-Real Madrid and Bayern-PSG rematches of recent finals
-with inputs from AP
When and where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch LIV v RMA in UEFA Champions League?
- Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, follows in father’s footsteps as grandparents, mother watch on
- More to life than just sport — Remembering Phil Hughes, 10 years on
- UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG’s progress in Champions League
- Debunking protein myths
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE