Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch LIV v RMA in UEFA Champions League?

Madrid has lost two of four games in the eight-round opening phase — and against teams that are far from challenging for domestic league titles: Lille and AC Milan.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 10:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Ground in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Ground in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Ground in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024.

Real Madrid playing Liverpool in the Champions League has twice in recent years been a final between arguably the two best teams in the competition.

Their next meeting, however, finds two storied powers in starkly different positions at the midway point of the 36-team single-league standings format. One is in first place, and the other a lowly 18th.

It is not defending champion Madrid on top despite adding Kylian Mbappé to the roster that won a record-extending 15th European title in May.

Madrid has lost two of four games in the eight-round opening phase — and against teams that are far from challenging for domestic league titles: Lille and AC Milan.

ALSO READ: UCL returns with Liverpool-Real Madrid and Bayern-PSG rematches of recent finals

-with inputs from AP

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. The match is scheduled on November 28 (1:30 am IST).
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

