India to host Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in 2026

India had previously hosted the 8th Asian Air Gun competition in 2015 followed by the Asian Olympic Qualifiers a year later.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 11:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The executive committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has awarded the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup to India.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The executive committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has awarded the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup to India. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The executive committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has awarded the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup to India. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India will host the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, as announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) following its allotment by the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

The NRAI has been asked to confirm the tournament dates to the ASC.

NRAI secretary general K. Sultan Singh expressed delight at securing another major international event, while NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo highlighted the recognition of Indian shooting’s global stature and the opportunity for Indian shooters to compete on home soil.

India has previously hosted significant shooting events, including the 2015 Asian Air Gun Championship, the 2016 Asian Olympic Qualifiers, and six ISSF competitions, including two World Cup Finals, the latest in New Delhi.

