R.B. Ramesh’s wish list for Indian chess: From launching Indian Chess League to chess clubs in Tier A and B cities

Despite Indian chess enjoying a year of unparalleled success internationally, acclaimed coach and Dronacharya Awardee RB Ramesh believes there is still much to be done on the domestic front for the country to further develop the sport.

Ramesh stressed the importance of creating a robust chess ecosystem, encompassing quality coaching, regular tournaments, and sustainable funding. Ramesh took to social media platform X to share his views.

- Develop a comprehensive training program to identify talented children across the country and provide year-round online and offline training.

- Launch an Indian Chess League, addressing the significant delay in its establishment to elevate the sport’s status.

- Organise three to five closed tournaments annually, similar to the recently held Chennai Masters and Challengers.

- Host six open tournaments per year, ensuring a minimum player rating of 2200 to facilitate norm-making opportunities within India.

- Implement a training programme for chess coaches to share experiences, best practices, and enhance coaching methods across the country.

- Introduce a sponsorship programme to support 50 talented young players from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

- Establish chess clubs in every A and B-tier city (not teaching academies) where members can play chess by paying a nominal membership fee.

- Partner with Indian universities to provide three reserved seats each for talented boys and girls after completing school.