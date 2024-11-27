 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell’s comment comes on the back of Bumrah delivering a match-winning eight-wicket haul in the first Border-Gavaskar Test in Perth.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 13:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia in Perth.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suggested Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah could end up as the greatest fast bowler of all time.

Speaking in ‘The Grade Cricketer podcast’, Maxwell said, “Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. Maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in every format but for the guys that have played against him, it is just so difficult. So difficult. He’s just got such a unique action, unique ability with the ball. He seems like a complete package.”

Maxwell’s comment comes on the back of Bumrah delivering a match-winning eight-wicket haul in the first Border-Gavaskar Test in Perth.

Stepping in as skipper in absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings to restrict Australia to a meagre 104. He backed it up with three crucial wickets in the fourth innings, leading India to a commanding 295-run victory.

Maxwell also offered an insight into the complexity of tackling Bumrah as a batter. “It almost feels like his bouncer and his length ball are very similar in terms of his release point. And it’s really hard to pick up the difference between those. The ball always feels like it’s coming back into you. And he’s got the ability to take the ball away, which just makes it extremely difficult.”

Bumrah’s stellar show in Perth was a reflection of his remarkable form throughout 2024. Earlier this year, he was named Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup after spearheading India’s title-winning campaign with 15 wickets.

The 30-year-old has been equally dominant in Tests, leading the charts as the highest wicket-taker in the format this year.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah /

Glenn Maxwell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh eyes to cut down Ding’s lead with White in third round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa loses two early wickets; Asitha, Viswa pick one each
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa loses two early wickets; Asitha, Viswa pick one each
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  4. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Urvil Patel, Gujarat batter who smashed a 28-ball 100 after going unsold in IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh eyes to cut down Ding’s lead with White in third round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa loses two early wickets; Asitha, Viswa pick one each
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment