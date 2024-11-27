Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suggested Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah could end up as the greatest fast bowler of all time.

Speaking in ‘The Grade Cricketer podcast’, Maxwell said, “Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. Maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in every format but for the guys that have played against him, it is just so difficult. So difficult. He’s just got such a unique action, unique ability with the ball. He seems like a complete package.”

Maxwell’s comment comes on the back of Bumrah delivering a match-winning eight-wicket haul in the first Border-Gavaskar Test in Perth.

Stepping in as skipper in absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings to restrict Australia to a meagre 104. He backed it up with three crucial wickets in the fourth innings, leading India to a commanding 295-run victory.

Maxwell also offered an insight into the complexity of tackling Bumrah as a batter. “It almost feels like his bouncer and his length ball are very similar in terms of his release point. And it’s really hard to pick up the difference between those. The ball always feels like it’s coming back into you. And he’s got the ability to take the ball away, which just makes it extremely difficult.”

Bumrah’s stellar show in Perth was a reflection of his remarkable form throughout 2024. Earlier this year, he was named Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup after spearheading India’s title-winning campaign with 15 wickets.

The 30-year-old has been equally dominant in Tests, leading the charts as the highest wicket-taker in the format this year.