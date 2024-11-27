 />
Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia

With 1,568 runs at a stunning average of 58.07, Jaiswal has quickly become a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 12:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first Test hundred in Australia during the Perth test.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first Test hundred in Australia during the Perth test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first Test hundred in Australia during the Perth test. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has heaped praise on Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, predicting a glittering future for the young star. Maxwell believes Jaiswal’s adaptability and near-flawless technique could see him rewrite cricketing history with over 40 Test centuries to his name.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Maxwell said, ”He’s (Jaiswal) a guy that will probably get more than 40 Test hundreds, and write some different records. He’s got a great ability to adapt to different conditions.”

Australia vs India Perth Test review: Bumrah and Co.’s near-perfect outing sets tone for hat-trick of series wins Down Under

Jaiswal lit up Perth in his maiden Test on Australian soil, scoring a magnificent 161 in the second innings. His heroics were pivotal in securing a 1-0 lead for India in the five-match series. The knock, his fourth century in just 15 Tests, showcased his penchant for turning hundreds into marathon innings — each of his centuries so far has crossed the 150-mark. With 1,568 runs at a stunning average of 58.07, the southpaw has quickly become a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup.

Maxwell was particularly impressed by Jaiswal’s technique and temperament. ”He played a lot of shots that will be on highlights packages, but the stuff he did in between... the balls he left, the balls he got in behind... his footwork is pretty crisp; doesn’t seem to have many weaknesses,” Maxwell observed. ”Plays the short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time.”

”It’s going to be scary if Australia can’t find a way to stop him over the next few games,” Maxwell warned.

  Here's what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh looks to cut down Ding's lead with White in third round; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa lose two early wickets, Asitha, Viswa pick one wicket each
    Team Sportstar
  Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
  1. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa lose two early wickets, Asitha, Viswa pick one wicket each
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  4. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Urvil Patel, Gujarat batter who smashed a 28-ball 100 after going unsold in IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
