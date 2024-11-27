Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has heaped praise on Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, predicting a glittering future for the young star. Maxwell believes Jaiswal’s adaptability and near-flawless technique could see him rewrite cricketing history with over 40 Test centuries to his name.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Maxwell said, ”He’s (Jaiswal) a guy that will probably get more than 40 Test hundreds, and write some different records. He’s got a great ability to adapt to different conditions.”

Jaiswal lit up Perth in his maiden Test on Australian soil, scoring a magnificent 161 in the second innings. His heroics were pivotal in securing a 1-0 lead for India in the five-match series. The knock, his fourth century in just 15 Tests, showcased his penchant for turning hundreds into marathon innings — each of his centuries so far has crossed the 150-mark. With 1,568 runs at a stunning average of 58.07, the southpaw has quickly become a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup.

Maxwell was particularly impressed by Jaiswal’s technique and temperament. ”He played a lot of shots that will be on highlights packages, but the stuff he did in between... the balls he left, the balls he got in behind... his footwork is pretty crisp; doesn’t seem to have many weaknesses,” Maxwell observed. ”Plays the short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time.”

”It’s going to be scary if Australia can’t find a way to stop him over the next few games,” Maxwell warned.