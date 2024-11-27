Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban
TOSS
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.
PLAYING XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Stubbs, Bedingham fall; South Africa 54/4
- D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game
- IPL Auction 2025: Why did Ben Stokes skip mega auction?
- Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
- Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE