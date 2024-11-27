 />
SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Stubbs, Bedingham fall; South Africa 54/4

SA vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from Day 1 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 14:37 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma plays a shot.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban

TOSS

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
