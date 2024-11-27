 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns

Webster’s call-up comes in the wake of Australia’s crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener at Perth Stadium, with selectors drafting him as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 13:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
If Mitchell Marsh is unavailable for the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, Webster is set to become Australia’s 468th men’s Test cricketer.  
If Mitchell Marsh is unavailable for the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, Webster is set to become Australia’s 468th men’s Test cricketer.   | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

If Mitchell Marsh is unavailable for the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, Webster is set to become Australia’s 468th men’s Test cricketer.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster is on the brink of making his Test debut, with reports indicating he has been included in Australia’s squad for the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Webster’s call-up comes in the wake of Australia’s crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener at Perth Stadium, with selectors drafting him as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh. The veteran all-rounder has been managing lingering fitness concerns and was reportedly “sore” following the Perth Test.

ALSO READ
Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia

“(Marsh) has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour,” Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed during the post-match press conference in Perth.

With a 10-day gap between the first and second Tests, Marsh still has time to recover. However, if he is unavailable for the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, Webster is set to become Australia’s 468th men’s Test cricketer.

The second Test, a day-night affair, begins next week as Australia seeks to level the four-match series against a determined Indian side.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa lose two early wickets, Asitha, Viswa pick one wicket each
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025: Potential opening pairs for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh eyes to cut down Ding’s lead with White in third round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa lose two early wickets, Asitha, Viswa pick one wicket each
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Urvil Patel, Gujarat batter who smashed a 28-ball 100 after going unsold in IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. More to life than just sport — Remembering Phil Hughes, 10 years on
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa lose two early wickets, Asitha, Viswa pick one wicket each
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025: Potential opening pairs for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh eyes to cut down Ding’s lead with White in third round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment