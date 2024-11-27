Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster is on the brink of making his Test debut, with reports indicating he has been included in Australia’s squad for the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Webster’s call-up comes in the wake of Australia’s crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener at Perth Stadium, with selectors drafting him as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh. The veteran all-rounder has been managing lingering fitness concerns and was reportedly “sore” following the Perth Test.

“(Marsh) has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour,” Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed during the post-match press conference in Perth.

With a 10-day gap between the first and second Tests, Marsh still has time to recover. However, if he is unavailable for the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, Webster is set to become Australia’s 468th men’s Test cricketer.

The second Test, a day-night affair, begins next week as Australia seeks to level the four-match series against a determined Indian side.