IPL Auction 2025: Why did Ben Stokes skip mega auction?

The 33-year-old all-rounder’s last IPL appearance was with Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season. Stokes then opted out of the 2024 season, as he looked to set himself for the Test season.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 14:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes during IPL 2023.
Ben Stokes during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ben Stokes during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

England Test skipper Ben Stokes revealed that he chose to skip the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in an effort to “look after his body” and prolong his playing career.

“There’s just so much cricket. There’s no hiding behind the fact that I’m at the back end of my career. I want to play as long as I possibly can. Looking after my body and taking care of myself as much as I can is key to that,” Stokes told BBC Sport ahead of England’s first Test against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old all-rounder’s last IPL appearance was with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season. Stokes then opted out of the 2024 season to focus on preparing for the Test season. By missing the 2025 auction, he effectively ruled himself out of the 2026 edition as well. Earlier this year, the BCCI announced that players who had previously participated in the league but chose not to register for the mega auction would not be eligible for the subsequent mini-auction.

“It’s about prioritising games and making sure that when I do play, I’m fully prepared. For instance, I’ll be playing in the SA20 this year. It’s about assessing what’s ahead and making decisions that I believe are right for prolonging my career. I want to wear this England shirt for as long as I can,” Stokes added.

