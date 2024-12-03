 />
Olympic champion Axelsen out of BWF World Tour finals with foot injury

Danish badminton star Viktor Axelsen took to social media to announce that he would not be taking part at the BWF World Tour finals, set to be played in China from December 13-17, 2024.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 14:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Viktor Axelsen of Denmark celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s Badminton in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris.
File photo: Viktor Axelsen of Denmark celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s Badminton in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
File photo: Viktor Axelsen of Denmark celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men's Badminton in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Danish badminton star Viktor Axelsen took to social media to announce that he would not be taking part at the BWF World Tour finals, set to be played in Hangzhou, China from December 13-17, 2024.

“I’m unfortunately unable to participate in the HSBC World Tour Finals this December. I’m dealing with an injury in my left foot, which is causing me a lot of issues and I have been advised to deal with this immediately in order to avoid long term problems,” Axelsen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Axelsen, a two-time World Champion, defenders his men’s singles gold medal at the Olympic Games in July this year, as he comfortably beat Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn over two games.

ALSO READ: Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil

He continued his blistering form into the Hong Kong Open in September, beating China’s Lei Lanxi to become the first Danish player to win the men’s single title in 27 years.

“I’m very disappointed not being able to play in Hangzhou. Having won the tournament five times and it being one of my favourite tournaments on the tour makes it a hard pill to swallow. However my first priority is to get 100 per cent healthy before I compete,” he added.

Axelsen was last in action at the 2024 China Masters last month, where he was knocked out of the semifinals by his compatriot and eventual champion Anders Antonsen.

