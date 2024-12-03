World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?

India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren played out a Neo-Grunfeld Defense: Classical, Original Defense opening pattern in the Round 7 of the World Chess Championship Final happening in Singapore on Tuesday.

Opening moves 1. Nf3 d5 2. g3 g6 3. d4 Bg7 4. c4 c6 5. Bg2 Nf6 6. O-O O-O 7. Re1

This opening is a variation of the Grunfield Defense, first employed in 1855 by Moheschunder Bannerjee, an Indian chess player against John Cochrane in Calcutta.

The game transitioned from a King’s Indian Defence after both players castled on their sixth moves.

Gukesh surprises everyone by playing 1.Nf3 in Game 7 — Ding pauses before even writing down the move!#DingGukeshpic.twitter.com/DhLxhGfy9n — chess24 (@chess24com) December 3, 2024

Gukesh and Liren went into the seventh round tied on points, having won one game apiece in the finale so far.

The Indian Grand Master’s choice of starting with Nf3 took many, including Liren by surprise.

Earlier in the final, playing with white, Gukesh had used French Defence twice and the Queen’s Gambit Declined once.