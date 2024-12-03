 />
World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren seventh round?

All you need to know about Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 12:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Ding Liren (R) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju (L) during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore.
China’s Ding Liren (R) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju (L) during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

China’s Ding Liren (R) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju (L) during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the seventh round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

The series is tied at 3.0-3.0 after the first six rounds. While Ding won the first round, Gukesh made a comeback in the third round.

FOLLOW LIVE | GUKESH VS DING WORLD CHESS-CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 7

The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the white pieces in this round.

If the 18-year-old from Chennai beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history, breaking the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start?
The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 7 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, November 26 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
Where to watch Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren?
The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 7 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

ALSO READ | Gukesh’s dream start derailed by Ding’s bold play

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).

