World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren seventh round?

India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the seventh round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
The series is tied at 3.0-3.0 after the first six rounds. While Ding won the first round, Gukesh made a comeback in the third round.
The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the white pieces in this round.
If the 18-year-old from Chennai beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history, breaking the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start?
Where to watch Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren?
SCHEDULE
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).
