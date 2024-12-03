AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions about debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide

Opener Nathan McSweeney has vowed to show everyone what he can do when the second Test between Australia and India begins on familiar territory in Adelaide on Friday.

The 25-year-old made his international debut in the first Test against India in Perth last month, but was left dealing with mixed emotions after a poor outing.

The euphoria of receiving Test cap number 467 from long-time mentor Darren Lehmann, while McSweeney’s family and partner stood alongside and friends cheered from the stands, was short-lived.

In his new role as a Test opener, McSweeney found the going tough against the world’s top-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah – as did his more experienced Australia batting teammates – and was dismissed for 10 and 0.

“He (Bumrah) has got a unique action and delivers it from a little bit wider than most bowlers here in Australia,” McSweeney told cricket.com.au. “So it was just a few little alignment changes and getting back to doing what I do really well.

“I got two pretty good balls over there in Perth, so not try and dwell on it too much and look forward to Adelaide.”

With the first Test ending in a 295-run win to India a day earlier than scheduled, McSweeney took to the Adelaide Oval nets to prepare for his next meeting with Bumrah and the other India quicks.

Good company at Adelaide

McSweeney experienced a similar surge of adrenaline upon learning his best mate was also within arm’s length of a Test debut.

Brendan Doggett was added to Australia’s squad for the second Test. He has become akin to an older brother to 25-year-old McSweeney since the pair first became friends while playing club and then interstate cricket in their native Queensland.

The pair exchanged a hug and a handshake when the Australia squad began assembling at Adelaide Oval on Monday in preparation for match day.

“He hates people talking about him, but I’m so happy for him. He’s been a bit unlucky with injuries, so for him to get an opportunity is amazing,” said McSweeney.

Doggett has battled regular injury setbacks before being added to the Australia A team for the recent four-day match against India A at Mackay where he ripped through the visitor to snare six for 15 in the first innings.

“He was shaping the ball nicely away from the right-handers, and when he’s doing that he’s a very, very hard bowler to face,” McSweeney said after a lengthy hit out against his close friend.

“He’s a bit of a freak athlete – very good runner, very strong and he just kind of glides in and has a very smooth action that can generate great pace. He’s more than ready if he gets an opportunity.”

Gearing up for the challenge

During a training session, McSweeney faced Doggett in the nets, who had a gleaming new pink ball in hand.

“Pink ball is a little bit new to me, but we’ll be training here under lights a few times this week,” McSweeney said at the Adelaide Oval. “So we’ve got some prep to do and I feel like my I missed out last match, but my game’s still in a good spot.”

“I review my game and my performances and my dismissals, and then quickly move forward. To go out there and face the best bowler in the world is a great experience for me and I’ll be better for it,” he said.

“The beauty of this series is you don’t have wait too long to get another opportunity, so definitely take some learnings from Perth and hopefully execute what I want to do here in Adelaide.

“It’s another opportunity for me to go out there and show everyone what I can do.”