AUS vs IND: Labuschagne needs to be reminded that he is a class act says Gilchrist

The former wicketkeeper-batter said that the Australian batters will have to stay longer at the crease to weather the challenge posed by India.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 15:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marnus Labuschagne after being dismissed during the First Test match between Australia and India.
Marnus Labuschagne after being dismissed during the First Test match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marnus Labuschagne after being dismissed during the First Test match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia legend Adam Gilchrist backed the out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne to regain form ahead of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide after a disappointing outing in Perth.

The former wicketkeeper-batter said that the Australian batters will have to stay longer at the crease to weather the challenge posed by India.

Jasprit Bumrah, who led the visitor for the first Test, scythed through the Australian batting line-up, taking eight wickets including a five-for in the first innings at Perth, Gilchrist advised the host to “weather the storm”.

Steve Smith and Labuschagne, the team’s two batting mainstays, flopped in he series opener and that did not help Australia’s cause.

ALSO READ | After mixed emotions of debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide

“Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you’re probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you’re on the wrong side of it,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“He just couldn’t find a way to score and maybe that’s what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do. “It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward.”

Labuschagne has been struggling for runs in recent months and now finds himself under immense pressure to retain his place in the side. Gilchrist attributed Labuschagne’s poor form to conditions and the quality of bowlers in the opposition camp, and didn’t see it as a technical issue.

“I’m sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act,” Gilchrist said of Labuschagne.

“He’s got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he’s dominated for a number of years.”

ALSO READ | Travis Head: Will be nice to tell the grandkids that I faced Jasprit Bumrah

The former star added, “Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it’s about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don’t lose that skill — you don’t lose that edge — (and) certainly not in a short space of time.”

Gilchrist’s urged Labuschagne to “trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it.”

The second Test, a day/night affair, will begin on Friday at Adelaide Oval. India leads the five-match series following its 295-run victory in the opener at Perth last week.

Related Topics

Australia /

India /

Marnus Labuschagne /

Adam Gilchrist /

Jasprit Bumrah

