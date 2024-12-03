India predicted XI for Adelaide Test: Will Rohit open innings during IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

India will look to extend its advantage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) when it faces Australia for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting on December 6.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill missed India’s 295-run victory in the opener in Perth but return for the second match. Their return is likely to cause changes in the Indian playing 11 and its batting order.

Will Rohit Sharma open innings in IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal created a record 205-run opening partnership during the second innings in the Perth Test. Jaiswal struck a century while Rahul managed a score of 77.

The pair opened during India’s tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI as well despite Rohit playing the game, hinting that the team management may persist with the salvo in Adelaide.

Further, Rohit has had a middling run in the recent past. In his last five matches, Rohit has an average of 13.30, managing to score in double-digits in just four innings.

Though an announcement from the management on the same is awaited, it is unlikely Rohit will change his position during a high-stakes series like the BGT. With places for Shubam, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant cemented at three, four and five, respectively, a change in batting order will see Rohit come down to four-down.

Rahul has experience of batting at number six during India’s tour to South Africa as well when Rohit and Jaiswal opened the innings, and would be more suited to the role.

Who will be dropped for IND vs AUS 2nd Test??

Rohit and Shubman are likely to be slotted in the lineup in place of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in the second Test.

Shubman will take his preferred No. 3 while Jurel’s spot at No. 6 will go to Rahul, who has batted at the position earlier in his career.

Will Ashwin or Jadeja return for IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

Washington Sundar played as India’s only spinner in the first Test and bowled merely 17 overs over the two innings. He managed two wickets in the second innings, accounting for lower-order batters Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

R. Ashwin did not take part in the tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI which indicates the veteran might not be in the reckoning for a spot in the starting 11.

Ravindra Jadeja also missed the first Test but took the field during the tour match. He bowled five overs and batted at No. 7. For the pink-ball Test, India is likely to continue with a pace attack comprising four bowlers. Hence, if at all India decides to replace Washington, it is more likely to be Jadeja than Ashwin.