D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure in inferior position against Gukesh

Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Chess World Championship 2024 Game 7.

Updated : Dec 03, 2024 17:51 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 7. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

D GUKESH VS DING LIREN INTERACTIVE, GAME 7:

  • December 03, 2024 17:51
    Gukesh plays the best move under pressure

    Gukesh uses over 20 minutes but manages to find the best move in this position -- rook to a5. 

  • December 03, 2024 17:46
    Gukesh feeling the heat?

    Gukesh has used 16 minutes already but is yet to make a move. His clock has come down to 27 minutes and he, too, is feeling the heat. 

  • December 03, 2024 17:30
    Gukesh clearly better

    Ding’s queen to b3 was a positional mistake which now gives Gukesh a good positional advantage in addition to time edge. The engine now clearly prefer White. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-03 172906.png

  • December 03, 2024 17:23
    One rook is off the board

    Gukesh let Ding take his rook on e1 and he takes back with his other rook. Ding uses his queen to chop off his pawn on a2. Gukesh is now thinking. 

  • December 03, 2024 17:10
    Current position after the 20th move

    Last few moves

    Screenshot 2024-12-03 171011.png

  • December 03, 2024 17:09
    Ding has to play 20 moves in 25 minutes

    Ding has used over 95 minutes and has less than 25 minutes to make the next 20 moves to reach the all-important 40th move. 

  • December 03, 2024 16:51
    All the moves played so far

    1. Nf3 d5 

    2. g3 g6

    3. d4 Bg7

    4. c4 c6

    5. Bg2 Nf6 

    6. O-O O-O

    7. Re1 dxc4 

    8. e4 Bg4

    9. Nbd2 c5

    10. d5 e6

    11. h3 Bxf3

    12. Bxf3 exd5

    13. exd5 Nbd7

    14. Nxc4 b5 

    15. Na3 Qb6

    16. Bf4 Rfe8 

    17. Qd2 Rad8

    18. Nc2 Nf8

    19. b4

  • December 03, 2024 16:49
    Finally Gukesh moves

    Gukesh uses 18 minutes 30 seconds to play b4. 

  • December 03, 2024 16:43
    Gukesh’s time to think

    The big time edge is sort of fizzling out from Gukesh’s hands. The position is tricky and Ding has been playing with good accuracy, forcing Gukesh to think before playing the most accurate moves in this position. The Indian now has almost 30 minutes time advantage. 

  • December 03, 2024 16:26
    Tough position for Ding to handle
  • December 03, 2024 16:13
    Ding is down to 42 minutes

    Ding is down to 42 minutes after playing Rfe8. Gukesh connects his rooks by pushing his queen to d2. Ding then brought his other rook to d8. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-03 161115.png

  • December 03, 2024 16:01
    “Not the best opening choice by Ding,” says Susan Polgar
  • December 03, 2024 15:59
    All the moves played so far

    1. Nf3 d5 

    2. g3 g6

    3. d4 Bg7

    4. c4 c6

    5. Bg2 Nf6 

    6. O-O O-O

    7. Re1 dxc4 

    8. e4 Bg4

    9. Nbd2 c5

    10. d5 e6

    11. h3 Bxf3

    12. Bxf3 exd5

    13. exd5 Nbd7

    14. Nxc4 b5 

    15. Na3 Qb6

  • December 03, 2024 15:50
    Gukesh snatches back a pawn

    Gukesh takes back the extra pawn from Ding with his knight to c4 move but before that Ding played a key move -- Knight bd7 -- the olny good move in that position. 

  • December 03, 2024 15:46
    Gukesh better on clock

    Gukesh now has a 40 minute time advantage on the board. Ding is feeling the heat. 

  • December 03, 2024 15:29
    Okay, so White is a pawn down then why does Black has an inferior position?

    Basically it’s all about space. Gukesh’s centre is extremely solid and he has more space to develop his pieces. Most of his pieces are synchronized and Ding is struggling to make good moves. 

  • December 03, 2024 15:27
    First hurdle jumped, but many more to come
  • December 03, 2024 15:19
    All the moves played so far

    1. Nf3 d5 

    2. g3 g6

    3. d4 Bg7

    4. c4 c6

    5. Bg2 Nf6 

    6. O-O O-O

    7. Re1 dxc4 

    8. e4 Bg4

    9. Nbd2 c5

  • December 03, 2024 15:18
    Know more about Gukesh’s choice of opening today

    World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?

    India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren played out a Neo-Grunfeld Defense: Classical, Original Defense opening pattern in the Round 7 of the World Chess Championship Final happening in Singapore on Tuesday.

  • December 03, 2024 15:16
    Ding makes positional inaccuracy

    Ding advances his bishop to g4. Gukesh responds with knight bd2 and when the Chinese played c5, it looks like a positional inaccuracy and the eval bar is favouring Gukesh now. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-03 151452.png

  • December 03, 2024 15:08
    Gukesh’s time edge widening

    Ding spends 28 minutes to play d takes c4 but Gukesh instantly pushed his e pawn to fourth rank -- e4 and the Chinese is forced to thing, again. 

    Screenshot 2024-12-03 150539.png

  • December 03, 2024 15:03
    Gukesh’s opening move
  • December 03, 2024 14:58
    Ding spending time on the clock

    Ding is still thinking for his seventh move. Gukesh played his rook to e1 in his last move. 

  • December 03, 2024 14:42
    This is how the game started

    1. Nf3 d5 

    2. g3 g6

    3. d4 Bg7

    4. c4 c6

    5. Bg2 Nf6 

    6. O-O O-O

  • December 03, 2024 14:41
    Neo-Grunfeld Defense

    The game transformed into a Neo-Grunfeld Defense from King’s Indian Defense after both White and Black castled on the sixth move. 

  • December 03, 2024 14:34
    Quickfire Gukesh!

    Quickfire start from Gukesh as he completes five moves inside a minute. 

  • December 03, 2024 14:33
    Round 7 begins

    Gukesh starts with Nf3 and Ding responds with d5. 

  • December 03, 2024 14:12
    How does it feel to play against five-time World Champion Vishy Anand?

    World Chess Championship 2024: Fans play with Viswanathan Anand in Singapore

    Matteo Mencarelli, who flew in from Sofia in Bulgaria, was one of the 10 fortunate players who got to take on Viswanathan Anand at Resorts World Sentosa, the venue of the World chess championship.

  • December 03, 2024 13:58
    What do you feel?
  • December 03, 2024 13:42
    Gukesh vs Ding Liren | All you need to know about round 7

    World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren seventh round?

    All you need to know about Round 7 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

  • December 03, 2024 13:27
    Viswanathan Anand: A psychological duel has taken centrestage at FIDE World Chess Championship

    The World Championship in Singapore has suddenly taken on the flavour of a psychological duel instead of a pure chess match. 

    In the last few games, we have started to see a very clear trend where D. Gukesh is trying to provoke his opponent into a battle, is ready to decline draws and take risks. Ding Liren, on the other hand, seems to be pessimistic about his position, often going for the safest line on the first opportunity in the hope that Gukesh might overreach.

    READ HERE
  • December 03, 2024 13:11
    Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024

    Ding’s resilience against Gukesh defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024

    D. Gukesh has shown more initiative and looked keener for intense battles, but the defending champion Ding Liren has so far been able to prove his peers wrong at World Chess Championship 2024.

  • December 03, 2024 12:58
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls 

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • December 03, 2024 12:42
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Format

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • December 03, 2024 12:33
    Is Ding chilling? Listen from the man himself!
  • December 03, 2024 12:29
    What happened in the sixth round between Gukesh and Ding Liren

    D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 6 Highlights: Gukesh accepts Ding’s threefold repetition draw; Scores tied at 3-3

    World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 6 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.

  • December 03, 2024 12:21
    Results so far

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Round ended in a draw

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • December 03, 2024 12:21
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • December 03, 2024 12:20
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 7 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

    After six rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 3.0-3.0 

