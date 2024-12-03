D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure in inferior position against Gukesh

- December 03, 2024 17:51Gukesh plays the best move under pressure
Gukesh uses over 20 minutes but manages to find the best move in this position -- rook to a5.
- December 03, 2024 17:46Gukesh feeling the heat?
Gukesh has used 16 minutes already but is yet to make a move. His clock has come down to 27 minutes and he, too, is feeling the heat.
- December 03, 2024 17:30Gukesh clearly better
Ding’s queen to b3 was a positional mistake which now gives Gukesh a good positional advantage in addition to time edge. The engine now clearly prefer White.
- December 03, 2024 17:23One rook is off the board
Gukesh let Ding take his rook on e1 and he takes back with his other rook. Ding uses his queen to chop off his pawn on a2. Gukesh is now thinking.
- December 03, 2024 17:10Current position after the 20th move
Last few moves
- December 03, 2024 17:09Ding has to play 20 moves in 25 minutes
Ding has used over 95 minutes and has less than 25 minutes to make the next 20 moves to reach the all-important 40th move.
- December 03, 2024 16:51All the moves played so far
1. Nf3 d5
2. g3 g6
3. d4 Bg7
4. c4 c6
5. Bg2 Nf6
6. O-O O-O
7. Re1 dxc4
8. e4 Bg4
9. Nbd2 c5
10. d5 e6
11. h3 Bxf3
12. Bxf3 exd5
13. exd5 Nbd7
14. Nxc4 b5
15. Na3 Qb6
16. Bf4 Rfe8
17. Qd2 Rad8
18. Nc2 Nf8
19. b4
- December 03, 2024 16:49Finally Gukesh moves
Gukesh uses 18 minutes 30 seconds to play b4.
- December 03, 2024 16:43Gukesh’s time to think
The big time edge is sort of fizzling out from Gukesh’s hands. The position is tricky and Ding has been playing with good accuracy, forcing Gukesh to think before playing the most accurate moves in this position. The Indian now has almost 30 minutes time advantage.
- December 03, 2024 16:26Tough position for Ding to handle
- December 03, 2024 16:13Ding is down to 42 minutes
Ding is down to 42 minutes after playing Rfe8. Gukesh connects his rooks by pushing his queen to d2. Ding then brought his other rook to d8.
- December 03, 2024 16:01“Not the best opening choice by Ding,” says Susan Polgar
- December 03, 2024 15:59All the moves played so far
1. Nf3 d5
2. g3 g6
3. d4 Bg7
4. c4 c6
5. Bg2 Nf6
6. O-O O-O
7. Re1 dxc4
8. e4 Bg4
9. Nbd2 c5
10. d5 e6
11. h3 Bxf3
12. Bxf3 exd5
13. exd5 Nbd7
14. Nxc4 b5
15. Na3 Qb6
- December 03, 2024 15:50Gukesh snatches back a pawn
Gukesh takes back the extra pawn from Ding with his knight to c4 move but before that Ding played a key move -- Knight bd7 -- the olny good move in that position.
- December 03, 2024 15:46Gukesh better on clock
Gukesh now has a 40 minute time advantage on the board. Ding is feeling the heat.
- December 03, 2024 15:29Okay, so White is a pawn down then why does Black has an inferior position?
Basically it’s all about space. Gukesh’s centre is extremely solid and he has more space to develop his pieces. Most of his pieces are synchronized and Ding is struggling to make good moves.
- December 03, 2024 15:27First hurdle jumped, but many more to come
- December 03, 2024 15:19All the moves played so far
1. Nf3 d5
2. g3 g6
3. d4 Bg7
4. c4 c6
5. Bg2 Nf6
6. O-O O-O
7. Re1 dxc4
8. e4 Bg4
9. Nbd2 c5
- December 03, 2024 15:18Know more about Gukesh’s choice of opening today
- December 03, 2024 15:16Ding makes positional inaccuracy
Ding advances his bishop to g4. Gukesh responds with knight bd2 and when the Chinese played c5, it looks like a positional inaccuracy and the eval bar is favouring Gukesh now.
- December 03, 2024 15:08Gukesh’s time edge widening
Ding spends 28 minutes to play d takes c4 but Gukesh instantly pushed his e pawn to fourth rank -- e4 and the Chinese is forced to thing, again.
- December 03, 2024 15:03Gukesh’s opening move
- December 03, 2024 14:58Ding spending time on the clock
Ding is still thinking for his seventh move. Gukesh played his rook to e1 in his last move.
- December 03, 2024 14:42This is how the game started
1. Nf3 d5
2. g3 g6
3. d4 Bg7
4. c4 c6
5. Bg2 Nf6
6. O-O O-O
- December 03, 2024 14:41Neo-Grunfeld Defense
The game transformed into a Neo-Grunfeld Defense from King’s Indian Defense after both White and Black castled on the sixth move.
- December 03, 2024 14:34Quickfire Gukesh!
Quickfire start from Gukesh as he completes five moves inside a minute.
- December 03, 2024 14:33Round 7 begins
Gukesh starts with Nf3 and Ding responds with d5.
- December 03, 2024 14:12How does it feel to play against five-time World Champion Vishy Anand?
- December 03, 2024 13:58What do you feel?
- December 03, 2024 13:42Gukesh vs Ding Liren | All you need to know about round 7
- December 03, 2024 13:27Viswanathan Anand: A psychological duel has taken centrestage at FIDE World Chess Championship
The World Championship in Singapore has suddenly taken on the flavour of a psychological duel instead of a pure chess match.
In the last few games, we have started to see a very clear trend where D. Gukesh is trying to provoke his opponent into a battle, is ready to decline draws and take risks. Ding Liren, on the other hand, seems to be pessimistic about his position, often going for the safest line on the first opportunity in the hope that Gukesh might overreach.READ HERE
- December 03, 2024 13:11Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
- December 03, 2024 12:58World Chess Championship 2024 | Time Controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- December 03, 2024 12:42World Chess Championship 2024 | Format
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- December 03, 2024 12:33Is Ding chilling? Listen from the man himself!
- December 03, 2024 12:29What happened in the sixth round between Gukesh and Ding Liren
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 6 Highlights: Gukesh accepts Ding’s threefold repetition draw; Scores tied at 3-3
World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 6 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sunday.
- December 03, 2024 12:21Results so far
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Gukesh beat Ding Liren
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Round ended in a draw
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- December 03, 2024 12:21Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- December 03, 2024 12:20Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 7 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
After six rounds, the World Championship series is tied of 3.0-3.0
Latest on Sportstar
- ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe 46/6 after nine overs; Afridi, Muqeem pick two each for Pakistan
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure in inferior position against Gukesh
- IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia
- AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions about debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Andhra cruises to six-wicket win after Kerala’s meek batting display
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE