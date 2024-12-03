D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Ding under severe time pressure in inferior position against Gukesh

December 03, 2024 13:27

Viswanathan Anand: A psychological duel has taken centrestage at FIDE World Chess Championship

The World Championship in Singapore has suddenly taken on the flavour of a psychological duel instead of a pure chess match.

In the last few games, we have started to see a very clear trend where D. Gukesh is trying to provoke his opponent into a battle, is ready to decline draws and take risks. Ding Liren, on the other hand, seems to be pessimistic about his position, often going for the safest line on the first opportunity in the hope that Gukesh might overreach.