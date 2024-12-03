 />
Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament

Arjun Erigaisi, who became the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to cross the 2800-Elo barrier in classical chess rating, is set to debut at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 18:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Arjun Erigaisi in action.
File Photo: Arjun Erigaisi in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

File Photo: Arjun Erigaisi in action. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Arjun, who represented team Alkaloid in the 2024 European Chess Club Cup, achieved the 2800-Elo milestone by defeating Russia's Dmitry Andreikin with the White pieces in the fifth round. In the December 2024 FIDE Rating list, his rating stands at 2801, and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world.

Arjun, who represented team Alkaloid in the 2024 European Chess Club Cup, achieved the 2800-Elo milestone by defeating Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin with the White pieces in the fifth round. In the December 2024 FIDE Rating list, his rating stands at 2801, and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world.

READ | Arjun Erigaisi crosses 2800 Elo mark: An extraordinary feat by an extraordinary player

Reflecting on his style and growth, Arjun remarked, “I used to lose games because of over-ambition and a lack of objectivity, but now I strive to channel my ambition in a balanced way.”

The Norway Chess 2025 tournament will take place from May 26 to 6 June with a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format.

As anticipation builds for tournament, Arjun expressed his enthusiasm about the event’s innovative format. “There are a lot of exciting things about Norway Chess, but for me, I would say the time control and Armageddon format stand out the most to me,” he said.

