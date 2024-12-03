D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7

India’s D. Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren continued their battle for the World Chess Championship at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
With the seventh round match ending in a draw, the two continues to stay level in the race with 3.5 points each with one win apiece.
