 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7

With the seventh round match ending in a draw, the two continues to stay level in the race with 3.5 points each with one win apiece.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
D Gukesh during the World Chess Championship final.
D Gukesh during the World Chess Championship final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements
infoIcon

D Gukesh during the World Chess Championship final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

India’s D. Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren continued their battle for the World Chess Championship at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

With the seventh round match ending in a draw, the two continues to stay level in the race with 3.5 points each with one win apiece.

Full list of results
Round 1
Liren began his title defence in style as he trumped Gukesh with black pieces in the opening round.
Round 2
Gukesh and Ding played out a tame draw in the second round.
Round 3
Gukesh struck back, claiming a win with white to level the points.
Round 4, 5, 6
The next three games ended in draws, with both players largely playing within themselves.
Round 7
Though Gukesh held a significant time advantage early on, Ding fought back to prevent the Indian Grand Master from gaining a lead.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 3-3 Gujarat Giants; U Mumba faces Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh fights but Ding forces draw in seventh round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Struggling Man City counting on fan support, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out draw in Round 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out draw in Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren seventh round?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 3-3 Gujarat Giants; U Mumba faces Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh fights but Ding forces draw in seventh round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Struggling Man City counting on fan support, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out draw in Round 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment