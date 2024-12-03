- December 03, 2024 22:05Fulltime | Mumba 43-29 Puneri
Mumba dominates Puneri to win the Maharashtra derby.
U Mumba 43-29 Puneri Paltan
- December 03, 2024 22:0443-29
Puneri finally gets a raid point.
- December 03, 2024 22:0343-28
Mumba inflicts ALL-OUT on Puneri again.
- December 03, 2024 22:0340-28
Akash gets a bonus but then gets taken out.
- December 03, 2024 22:0239-27
Manjeet a touch point and Puneri is down to last two.
- December 03, 2024 22:0138-27
Mohit Goyat with a self out. It has been a tough night for the raider.
- December 03, 2024 22:0037-27
Another tackle point for Mumba.
- December 03, 2024 21:5836-27
Manjeet gets a raid point.
- December 03, 2024 21:5735-27
Another SUPER TACKLE from Mumba. Pankaj goes to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 21:5633-27
Pankaj picks up a touch on Rinku.
- December 03, 2024 21:5533-26
SUPER TACKLE from Sombir takes down Mohit Goyat.
- December 03, 2024 21:5531-26
Puneri sends Ajit to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 21:5331-25
Pankaj gets a tow touch on Rohit.
- December 03, 2024 21:5321-24
Puneri starts the final phase with a team tackle.
- December 03, 2024 21:4931-23
Mumba takes down Ajith Kumar this time.
- December 03, 2024 21:4830-23
Ajith Kumar gets a touch point for Puneri.
- December 03, 2024 21:4730-22
Manjeet on a do-or-die raid is taken down.
- December 03, 2024 21:4630-21
Mumba defence sends Akash to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 21:4629-21
Mumba gets another point.
- December 03, 2024 21:4528-21
Ajit gets bonus plus one touch point. SUPER 10 for Ajith Chouhan.
- December 03, 2024 21:4426-21
Pankaj gets a touch point on Sunil.
- December 03, 2024 21:4226-20
Ajit on a do-or-die raid against two-man defence of Puneri and is taken down.
Ohh! verdict reversed. Raider safe and Puneri is ALL-OUT. Puneri challenges.
- December 03, 2024 21:4122-20
Akash is taken down by Rohit Raghav. Puneri down to last two.
- December 03, 2024 21:3921-20
Ajith Kumar gets a bonus and then is sent to the bench. Ohh!! Sunil goes out of bound.
- December 03, 2024 21:3820-29
Ajit gets another point. Puneri down to three men.
- December 03, 2024 21:3719-19
Ajit Chouhand with a SUPER RAID. Three points to Mumba. Scores Level.
- December 03, 2024 21:31Halftime | Mumba 16-19 Puneri
Puneri takes the lead into halftime. Maha Derby is coming alive at Pune.
U Mumba 16-19 Puneri Paltan
- December 03, 2024 21:3016-19 | Mumba ALL-OUT
Puneri takes down Rohit Raghav and inflicts ALL-OUT on Mumba.
- December 03, 2024 21:2915-16
Pankaj gets another raid point, Mumba down to last man.
- December 03, 2024 21:2814-15
Pankaj Mohite comes for a do-or-die raid and gets a SUPER RAID. Three points to Puneri.
- December 03, 2024 21:2614-12
Manjeet is taken down by Puneri’s defence.
- December 03, 2024 21:2414-11
Ajit is taken down but wait a couple of defenders seems to have gone out of bounds.
One point awarded to both sides.
- December 03, 2024 21:2313-10
Pankaj Mohite is taken down by Sunil Kumar.
- December 03, 2024 21:2212-10
Puneri gets a team tackle.
- December 03, 2024 21:2212-9
Akash gets a diving hand touch.
- December 03, 2024 21:2112-8
Ajit gets a two point raid. He manages to overpower Gaurav and Sanket.
- December 03, 2024 21:2010-8
Akash Shinde gets a kick on Manjeet.
- December 03, 2024 21:2010-7
Ajit goes on a raid gets a touch point on Pankaj Mohite.
- December 03, 2024 21:169-7
Aman takes down Zafardanesh. First 10 minutes gone just like that.
- December 03, 2024 21:159-6
Akash gets a touch point on Sombir.
- December 03, 2024 21:159-5
Manjeet on Mumba’s do-or-die raid sends Gaurav Khatri to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 21:148-5
Pankaj on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Mumba’s defence.
- December 03, 2024 21:127-5
Puneri defence is slowly gearing up. One tackle point.
- December 03, 2024 21:127-4
Mohit Goyat is taken down. Sunil with the block.
- December 03, 2024 21:116-4
Puneri gets a point. Zafardanesh is dashed out.
- December 03, 2024 21:106-3
Pankaj Mohite is taken down by Rinku’s ankle hold.
- December 03, 2024 21:105-3
Zagardanesh on his first raid gets a bonus.
- December 03, 2024 21:084-3
Puneri sends Ajit Chouhan to the bench.
Ohh! Change of verdict. One point to Puneri, two to Mumba.
- December 03, 2024 21:082-2
Pankaj gets a sliding toe touch on Mumba captain Sunil Kumar. Puneri gets another point as a defender went out.
- December 03, 2024 21:072-0
Manjeet gets a running hand touch on Abhinesh.
- December 03, 2024 21:061-0
Mumba takes down Puneri Paltan skipper Akash Shinde on the first raid of the match.
- December 03, 2024 21:06Toss Update | Score will read Mumba - Puneri
Mumba won the toss, while Puneri to raid first in Maha Derby.
- December 03, 2024 21:01Starting Lineups | Mumba vs Puneri
U Mumba - Sunil (c), Ajit, Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh, Rinku, Sombir
Puneri Paltan - Akash (c), Mohit, Aman, Gaurav, Pankaj, Sanket, Abinesh
- December 03, 2024 21:01Second Match | Mumba vs Puneri
- December 03, 2024 20:58Fulltime | Bengaluru 34-34 Gujarat
Bulls take down the Giants’ raider on the last raid and the match ends in a tie. What a team tackle. What a match!! Edge of the seat thriller.
Bengaluru Bulls 34-34 Gujarat Giants
- December 03, 2024 20:5733-34
Sushil is taken on a do-or-die raid.
- December 03, 2024 20:5533-33
Team tackle by Bulls.
- December 03, 2024 20:5532-32
Sushil with another raid point. SCORES LEVEL.
- December 03, 2024 20:5531-32
Bulls inflict ALL-OUT on Giants with 90 seconds to go.
- December 03, 2024 20:5428-31
Sushil gets a point and ALL-OUT is almost inflicted.
- December 03, 2024 20:5327-31
Giants gets a bonus.
- December 03, 2024 20:5227-30
Sushil gets a two point raid.
- December 03, 2024 20:5025-30
Pardeep is taken down, SUPER TACKLE for Gujarat.
- December 03, 2024 20:5025-28
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch point.
- December 03, 2024 20:4924-28
Rakesh comes for d0-or-die raid and gets taken down.
- December 03, 2024 20:4823-28
Ginats sends Jai Bhagwan to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:4723-27
Sushil on a do-or-die raid against three-men defence of Giants is taken down. SUPER TACKLE for Gujarat.
- December 03, 2024 20:4623-24
Nabibaksh is taken down by Bulls.
- December 03, 2024 20:4422-24
Bulls takes down the raider.
Giants challenges for bonus. Review unsuccessful.
- December 03, 2024 20:4021-24
Bulls sent HS Rakesh to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:3920-24
Sushil is taken down by Giants’ defence.
- December 03, 2024 20:3820-23
Giants gets another bonus.
- December 03, 2024 20:3720-22
Sushil gets another touch point.
- December 03, 2024 20:3719-22
Guman comes for Giants’ do-or-die raid is sent to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:3618-22
Sushil gets a bonus for Bulls.
- December 03, 2024 20:3417-22
Rakesh gets another two point raid.
- December 03, 2024 20:3317-20
Pardeep Narwal gets hios first point of the second half.
- December 03, 2024 20:3316-20
Rakesh picks up yet another bonus for Giants.
- December 03, 2024 20:3216-19 | Bulls ALL-OUT
Giants inflict ALL-OUT on Bulls.
- December 03, 2024 20:3116-16
Rakesh reduces Bulls to last man.
- December 03, 2024 20:3116-15
Jai Bhagwan gets a bonus. Bulls down to two.
- December 03, 2024 20:3115-15
Rakesh Dahiya gets a two point raid for Giants. Scores Level.
- December 03, 2024 20:26Halftime | Bengaluru 15-13 Gujarat
After 20 minutes of action, Bengaluru takes a slender lead into the break.
Bengaluru Bulls 15-13 Gujarat Giants
- December 03, 2024 20:2415-13
Jai Bhagwan gets a bonus point.
- December 03, 2024 20:2314-13
Guman on do-or-die raid against three-men is taken down. Bulls take the lead.
- December 03, 2024 20:2212-13
Pardeep comes out for a do-or-die raid and is sent to the bench but picks up the bonus.
Bengaluru down to three men.
- December 03, 2024 20:2011-12
Gujarat gets a another raid point.
- December 03, 2024 20:1911-11
Pardeep gets another raid point. Scores Level.
- December 03, 2024 20:1611-10
Guman is sent to the bench by Bulls’ defence. A defender is also deemed out.
Bengaluru challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- December 03, 2024 20:159-10
Pardeep Narwal opens his account for the night with a two point raid.
- December 03, 2024 20:157-10
Guman on a do-or-die raid gets a running hand touch on Parteek.
- December 03, 2024 20:147-9
Jai Bhagwan on a do-or-die raid and he goes to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:107-8
Parteek is taken down by Bulls defence.
- December 03, 2024 20:096-8
Jai Bhagwan gets a running hand touch.
- December 03, 2024 20:085-8
Gujarat with yet another raid point via Parteek.
- December 03, 2024 20:085-7
Bulls gets a point.
- December 03, 2024 20:074-7
Gujarat gets a raid point after a while. Parteek Dahiya with a kick on Nitin.
- December 03, 2024 20:064-5
Guman on a do-or-die raid is dashed out of the mat. Nitin Rawal with the push.
- December 03, 2024 20:053-5
Another unsuccessful raid by Pardeep Narwal, he goes to the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:043-4
Gujarat with another tackle point.
- December 03, 2024 20:033-3
Bulls with another team tackle takes down Guman. Scores level.
- December 03, 2024 20:022-3
Parteek is taken down by Bulls’ defence.
- December 03, 2024 20:021-3
Another tackle point for Gujarat Giants. Ajinkya joins Pardeep on the bench.
- December 03, 2024 20:011-2
Guman is sent to the bench after Ajinkya’s empty raid.
- December 03, 2024 20:010-2
Guman opens his account with a bonus point.
- December 03, 2024 20:000-1
Pardeep Narwal starts the raiding proceedings and he is taken down by Giants’ defence.
- December 03, 2024 19:59Toss Update | Score will read Bengaluru - Gujarat
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected the court, Bengaluru Bulls to raid first.
- December 03, 2024 19:31Starting Lineups | Bengaluru vs Gujarat
Bengaluru Bulls - Pardeep (c), Jai Bhagwan, Parteek, Nitin, Lucky, Saurabh, Ajinkya
Gujarat Giants - Guman (c), Nabibaksh, Mohit, Rohit, Parteek Dahiya, Neeraj, Sombir
- December 03, 2024 19:29Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out
- December 03, 2024 18:53Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- December 03, 2024 18:17Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- December 03, 2024 18:17Greetings!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day, while U Mumba faces Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby later.
