Mallorca vs Barcelona highlights, La Liga 2024-25: MLL 1-5 BAR; Raphinha stars as Catalans return to winning ways

How has Barcelona’s season been so far?

Barcelona had started its season under new manager Hansi Flick in great form -- winning 11 of its first 12 La Liga matches, averaging over three goals per game and thrashing old rival Real Madrid 4-0.

But suddenly it seems to have hit a brick wall as it has picked up only one point in its last three matches.

Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Since overcoming local rival Espanyol 3-1 a month ago, Barca was beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad, gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Celta Vigo and suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home against lowly Las Palmas which arrived at Camp Nou on Saturday in the relegation zone.