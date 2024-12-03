Mallorca vs Barcelona highlights, La Liga 2024-25: MLL 1-5 BAR; Raphinha stars as Catalans return to winning ways

- December 04, 2024 01:22FULL-TIMEFULLTIME; Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona
Barcelona returns to winning ways after easing past Mallorca as the referee blows the full-time whistle.
- December 04, 2024 01:1687’- MLL 1-5 BAR; Yamal with a chance
Yamal tries to chip Roman but the ‘keeper makes a save. Lively stuff from the youngster in the final few minutes of the match.
- December 04, 2024 01:1586’- MLL 1-5 BAR; Final change for Barcelona
Fermin comes on for Raphinha.
- December 04, 2024 01:13GOAL84’- MLL 1-5 BAR; GOAL!
And another one! Another substitute, this time its Pau Victor who gets on the scoresheet. All three points in Barcelona’s bag, if there ever was a doubt after it scored the fourth goal.
- December 04, 2024 01:1282’- MLL 1-4 BAR; Double change for Barca
Gavi comes on for Pedri as Casado comes off for Eric Garcia.
- December 04, 2024 01:10GOAL79’- MLL 1-4 BAR; GOAL!
And with a flash, Barcelona adds another goal! Yamal with another pass to Pau Victor who squares it, but finds no teammate. However, the defender’s weak clearance sets up Frenkie de Jong perfectly as the substitute scores.
- December 04, 2024 01:0878’- MLL 1-3 BAR; Triple change for host
Sanchez, Maffeo, and Muriqi off.
Larin, Morey, Prats on.
- December 04, 2024 01:0677’- MLL 1-3 BAR; Yamal with a shot!
Great technique as Yamal gets a shot away on the volley but Maffeo with a crucial block.
- December 04, 2024 01:04GOAL74’- MLL 1-3 BAR; GOAL!
Raphinha scores his second of the night! It is Lamine Yamal with the outside of his boot to find his teammate to bag an assist.
- December 04, 2024 01:0172’- MLL 1-2 BAR; Double change for the visitor
Goalscorer Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo come off for Pau Victor and Frenkie de Jong.
- December 04, 2024 01:0172’- MLL 1-2 BAR; Rodriguez close!
A thumping strike from the substitute as his shot whizzes over the crossbar.
- December 04, 2024 00:5667’- MLL 1-2 BAR; Double change for the host
Robert Navarro and Dani Rodriguez come on for Valery and Darder.
- December 04, 2024 00:5364’- MLL 1-2 BAR; Mallorca flagged offside for 10th time
Muriqi once again getting too eager to receive the ball as he is flagged offside. His shot was saved by Pena anyway.
- December 04, 2024 00:4758’- MLL 1-2 BAR; Muriqi with acrobatics!
A clear offside but Muriqi shows intent with a flying header towards goal. The attempt was wide but Mallorca showing that it wants an equaliser quick.
- December 04, 2024 00:45GOAL56’- MLL 1-2 BAR; GOAL!
No doubt there as Raphinha thumps it low in the right corner, past Roman. Barca leads.
- December 04, 2024 00:44PENALTY55’- MLL 1-1 BAR; Penalty!
Mojica pushes Lamine Yamal and also catches the winger’s leg with his. Penalty for Barcelona.
- December 04, 2024 00:4153’- MLL 1-1 BAR; Roman saves
Raphinha goes around the wall and Roman reads it. He dives low and parries the shot away.
- December 04, 2024 00:4051’- MLL 1-1 BAR; Freekick and yellow card
Raillo catches Torres in the face and the defender gets booked. Raphinha with a chance to go for goal from the edge of the box.
- December 04, 2024 00:3849’- MLL 1-1 BAR; Second half, same story
Ferran Torres could have had a hat-trick by now, but he once again shoots wide of the goal.
- December 04, 2024 00:34Second half underway
All to play for.
- December 04, 2024 00:19HALFTIMEHALFTIME; MLL 1-1 BAR
What a save from Roman to deny Raphinha from restoring Barcelona’s lead before the break. The rebound falls for Yamal but his shot goes wide. Muriqi’s late strike in the first half means Mallorca is back into the game.
- December 04, 2024 00:16GOAL43’- MLL 1-1 BAR; GOAL!
Mallorca has equalised! It’s Muriqi who taps the pass from Maffeo into the net. Samu Costa was initially seeming to take the through ball from the midfield in his stride but an onrushing Maffeo tells his teammate to leave it for him. VAR check takes place but no offside found. Parity is restored.
- December 04, 2024 00:1240’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Too many touches
Barcelona once again crowding the opposition box with its players but failing to make anything out of it. Too many touches, and too less shots troubling the ‘keeper.
- December 04, 2024 00:0837’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Another chance for Torres
Great ball from Raphinha to find Ferran Torres. However, the forward once again fails to keep the ball in his stride as he strays too acute to get an on-target shot away.
- December 04, 2024 00:05YELLOW CARD34’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Another booking
Maffeo gets a yellow card after he goes in hard and bumps into Inigo Martinez.
- December 04, 2024 00:0231’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Missed chance for visitor
Against the run of play, Barca unleashes a counter-attack, virtually a 4 vs 1 in favour of the visitor. Dani Olmo plays it across to Ferran Torres, but the forward fails to collect the ball.
- December 03, 2024 23:5928’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Lot of stoppages
A start-and-stop tempo to the game now as Muriqi thinks he has beaten Barca’s offside trap, but the lines referee bursts his bubble.
- December 03, 2024 23:54YELLOW CARD23’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Yellow card
Casado sees a yellow card after he fouls Maffeo.
- December 03, 2024 23:5221’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Yamal hits it wide!
Lamine Yamal gets the ball inside the box and he tries to hit it first time but fails to get the ball properly. The ball goes wide of the post.
- December 03, 2024 23:5019’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Save!
Another chance for Ferran Torres but his shot is saved! Balde plays a perfect cross from the left flank and Torres tries to guide the half-volley into the net but Roman makes a good save.
- December 03, 2024 23:4917’- MLL 0-1 BAR; Host looking to bounce back
Still early on in the game but Barcelona en route to breaking its winless streak in the La Liga. However, recent results show that one should wait for the full time whistle. On the other hand, Mallorca has plenty of time to bounce back, as it tries to get more of the ball.
- December 03, 2024 23:44GOAL12’- MLL 0-1 BAR; GOAL!
Confusion at the back for Mallorca there! Mojica tries to clear the ball despite a host of his teammates in front of him. The clearance fails and it kindly falls for Ferran Torres, who taps it in to give the visitor the lead.
- December 03, 2024 23:4110’- MLL 0-0 BAR; End-to-end action
Match is a bit stretched now, neither team hogging the ball too much. End-to-end action in the opening 10 minutes.
- December 03, 2024 23:387’- MLL 0-0 BAR; Save, but offside!
It’s Antonio Sanchez in the thick of things for the host as he is played one-on-one with Inaki Pena, who saves the midfielder’s shot. But the lines referee flags the move offside.
- December 03, 2024 23:376’- MLL 0-0 BAR; Yamal with quick feet
The teenager showing his nimble feet by evading defenders but Olmo fails to keep the ball as a Mallorca player is brought down.
- December 03, 2024 23:34YELLOW CARD3’- MLL 0-0 BAR; First yellow card of the match
Cubarsi brings down Sanchez as he sees a yellow card.
- December 03, 2024 23:31KICKOFF!
It’s Mallorca which gets us going in this La Liga fixture.
- December 03, 2024 23:17Barcelona players warming up
- December 03, 2024 22:49What is Hansi Flick saying on his side’s recent slump?
- December 03, 2024 22:37The Catalans are in the building
- December 03, 2024 22:23Mallorca starting XI
- December 03, 2024 22:20Barcelona starting XI
- December 03, 2024 22:19How has Barcelona’s season been so far?
Barcelona had started its season under new manager Hansi Flick in great form -- winning 11 of its first 12 La Liga matches, averaging over three goals per game and thrashing old rival Real Madrid 4-0.
But suddenly it seems to have hit a brick wall as it has picked up only one point in its last three matches.
Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.
Since overcoming local rival Espanyol 3-1 a month ago, Barca was beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad, gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Celta Vigo and suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home against lowly Las Palmas which arrived at Camp Nou on Saturday in the relegation zone.
- December 03, 2024 22:06Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE?
The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from the fixture.
