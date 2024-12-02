 />
La Liga 2024-25: Barca boss Flick rues missed chances, urges players to be more clinical

Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:08 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, checks his watch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, checks his watch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, checks his watch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona had started its season under new manager Hansi Flick in great form -- winning 11 of its first 12 La Liga matches, averaging over three goals per game and thrashing old rival Real Madrid 4-0.

But suddenly it seems to have hit a brick wall as it has picked up only one point in its last three matches.

Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Since overcoming local rival Espanyol 3-1 a month ago, Barca was beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad, gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Celta Vigo and suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home against lowly Las Palmas which arrived at Camp Nou on Saturday in the relegation zone.

With second-placed Real Madrid on 37 points and with a game in hand, Barca knows it cannot afford any slip-ups against Mallorca.

Having scored just three goals in the last three league games, Flick urged his players on Monday to be more clinical up-front and make the most of the chances they create.

READ MORE | Mbappe, Bellingham score as Real Madrid beats Getafe to close gap with leader Barcelona

“For me, the good news is that November is over and we are in December,” Flick told a press conference on Monday.

“The team has given a lot in those games, in the midfield we have had a lot of intensity and we have been very disciplined. We created chances but we have to finish better.

“It may seem like I’m making excuses, but we lost. We have to be focused in attack. We can’t afford to have two or three chances and do not score them. In football it’s the goals that count.”

Flick said he did not think the players were suffering an attitude problem, instead they just needed to show more focus on the details.

“We are a young team that have to learn and fight for victories,” Flick said.

“At the back, we need to stop conceding goals and for that we have to defend as a unit. In attack, we also have to be united... We have to score with the chances we get.

“We had long possessions and a lot of chances, but in the end it’s a fight to win the duels. When I see (Pau) Cubarsi or Inigo Martinez and how well they defend... Pedri runs a lot in midfield... so do the others. There is a long way to go, we want to win the league title and for that everyone has to fight.”

