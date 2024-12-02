 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year

The 31-year-old forward pulled up with a hamstring tear during Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund and will miss “a few games”.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 19:50 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane holds his ankle after sustaining an injury.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane holds his ankle after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane holds his ankle after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said on Monday he hopes injured star striker Harry Kane will return to the pitch before the end of the year.

“There’s a chance he’ll play again this year,” Kompany told a press conference on the eve of Bayern’s German Cup last-16 clash against holder Bayer Leverkusen.

The 31-year-old forward pulled up with a hamstring tear during Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund and will miss “a few games”, Kompany said.

The Bundesliga leader has five games before the end-of-year break including a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

England captain Kane has been a key player for Bayern with 20 goals in all competitions since the start of the season.

READ: Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital

“You can’t replace him one-to-one. He’s a top player. But we’ll solve things different. There will be no lack of talent tomorrow,” said Kompany.

“We have several options -- Thomas Mueller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane. Maybe not Kingsley Coman in that position.

“Harry has scored 20 goals. You can’t replace that. But we have players who score goals, including Jamal (Musiala). We’ll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can’t replace his goals one-to-one.”

Gnabry remains uncertain for Tuesday’s Cup match, having also missed the Dortmund game with knee problems but midfielder Joao Palhinha returned to training on Monday following a muscle tear he picked up on international duty with Portugal last month.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Vincent Kompany /

Bayern Munich /

German Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year
    AFP
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 MSC; Siverio tries to chip ‘keeper but fails
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi crosses 2800 Elo mark: An extraordinary feat by an extraordinary player
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year
    AFP
  2. Mbappe takes PSG wage dispute to French league committee
    AFP
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores
    Team Sportstar
  4. What are the matches in AFC Champions League Elite on December 2?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Kompany hoping for Kane return before end of year
    AFP
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 0-0 MSC; Siverio tries to chip ‘keeper but fails
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi crosses 2800 Elo mark: An extraordinary feat by an extraordinary player
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment