Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 2-0 MSC; Siverio doubles lead for Khalid Jamil’s men

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan SC at the Tata Sports Complex on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Gomes (GK), Mehta, Chaudhari, Eze, Uvais, Siverio, Tachikawa, Das, Khan, Hernandez, Sanan K

Mohammedan SC: Roy (GK), Chhakchhuak, Bora, Ogier, Ralte, Chothe, Irshad, Singh, Franca, Manzoki, Fanai

PREVIEW

Jamshedpur FC had begun the campaign on a cracking note with all of their concerned departments clicking cohesively to gather positive results early on.

However, a spate of defeats since then means it is seeking to come back to winning ways, since it’s in ninth in the table with 12 points from eight encounters, with four victories and losses each.

Mohammedan SC is in 12th position right now, with a solitary win and a couple of draws. It had come touchingly close to notching a season defining win against Bengaluru FC in its previous match – with an eighth minute strike by Cesar Manzoki holding the side in good stead until the 82nd minute of the match.

However, a late brace by Sunil Chhetri clinched the maximum points for the Blues.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.