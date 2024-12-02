Greg Stewart savours emphatic return for Mohun Bagan as Mariners lead ISL 2024-25 standings

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Greg Stewart looked in fine form on his first appearance after recovery, helping his side secure a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Stewart, who had been sidelined for a month with a leg injury, hit the upright moments after coming on and later provided the assist for Jason Cummings’ match-winning goal at the Salt Lake Stadium.

“Massive three points for the boys today against a difficult Chennaiyin FC team. We dug deep; it was difficult at times, and we knew it was going to be like that,” Stewart told the ISL website after the game.

Stewart, who previously won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC and both the Shield and Cup with Mumbai City, joined the Mariners this summer. He has quickly become a key figure in the starting 11, consistently orchestrating attacks from midfield.

He has two goals and six assists for the club this season so far and also leads the charts for most assists (5) in ISL so far.

“The boys worked so hard, and to come on for the last 10 minutes to try and help the team after being injured for so many weeks,” Stewart said.

“I’m just so happy for the boys to get the three points and even more (happy) for Jason (Cummings). He had a tough time; he wasn’t having much game time, but he has shown his class once again.”

The goal, off the combination of Stewart and Cummings, helped Mohun Bagan climb to the top of the standings, with 20 points off nine games. After a 0-3 drubbing to Bengaluru FC in September, the club has not looked back, winning four games and drawing once.

It travels to Guwahati for its next game against NorthEast United, which would be a replay of the Durand Cup 2024 final — one the Mariners lost on penalties. Their Jose Molina will look to settle those scores this time around.