Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital

Fiorentina confirmed that midfielder Edoardo Bove is stable in the hospital following his harrowing collapse, which caused the team’s clash with champions Inter Milan to be suspended on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Italian suddenly fell to the turf 16 minutes into the goalless game and is currently under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital, according to the club.

“Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous system and cardio-respiratory functions,” Fiorentina said in a joint statement with the hospital.

The club added that Bove’s condition will be reassessed “in the next 24 hours.” Family members and teammates, who rushed to his aid and were seen sobbing as he was stretchered off the field at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, are now by his side.

Bove’s collapse reminded fans of Christian Eriksen’s fall during a 2020 European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, as well as the tragic death of former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 31 in March 2018, at a hotel before a league match against Udinese.

Goalkeeper David de Gea wrote “God please” on social media, where numerous clubs, including Roma—Bove’s parent club, from which he was loaned to Fiorentina in August—expressed their support.

“One of us, we’re all with you. Forza Edo!” Roma said in a message of solidarity.

The match between Inter and Fiorentina will be rescheduled for “an as-yet undetermined date,” following a precedent set when Evan Ndicka collapsed in a similar incident during Roma’s match against Udinese in April.