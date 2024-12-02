 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital

Bove, who suddenly collapsed to the turf 16 minutes into the goalless game, was under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 11:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Fiorentina and Inter Milan players react after Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses as the game is suspended.
Fiorentina and Inter Milan players react after Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses as the game is suspended. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Fiorentina and Inter Milan players react after Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses as the game is suspended. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fiorentina confirmed that midfielder Edoardo Bove is stable in the hospital following his harrowing collapse, which caused the team’s clash with champions Inter Milan to be suspended on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Italian suddenly fell to the turf 16 minutes into the goalless game and is currently under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital, according to the club.

“Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous system and cardio-respiratory functions,” Fiorentina said in a joint statement with the hospital.

The club added that Bove’s condition will be reassessed “in the next 24 hours.” Family members and teammates, who rushed to his aid and were seen sobbing as he was stretchered off the field at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, are now by his side.

RELATED: Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended

Bove’s collapse reminded fans of Christian Eriksen’s fall during a 2020 European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, as well as the tragic death of former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 31 in March 2018, at a hotel before a league match against Udinese.

Goalkeeper David de Gea wrote “God please” on social media, where numerous clubs, including Roma—Bove’s parent club, from which he was loaned to Fiorentina in August—expressed their support.

“One of us, we’re all with you. Forza Edo!” Roma said in a message of solidarity.

The match between Inter and Fiorentina will be rescheduled for “an as-yet undetermined date,” following a precedent set when Evan Ndicka collapsed in a similar incident during Roma’s match against Udinese in April.

Related Topics

Fiorentina /

Inter Milan /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Don Bradman’s India vs Australia cap heads to auction, could cross Rs 2 crore
    AFP
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: India have silenced scaremongers with dominant performance in Perth
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Greg Stewart savours emphatic return for Mohun Bagan as Mariners leads ISL 2024-25 standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  3. Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match
    AFP
  4. McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner
    AFP
  5. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Edoardo Bove stable after collapse, confirm Fiorentina and hospital
    Team Sportstar
  2. Don Bradman’s India vs Australia cap heads to auction, could cross Rs 2 crore
    AFP
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: India have silenced scaremongers with dominant performance in Perth
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Greg Stewart savours emphatic return for Mohun Bagan as Mariners leads ISL 2024-25 standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment