 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw

Juve is sixth in the table, with 26 points, six points adrift of leader Napoli, while Lecce is 16th with 13 points.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 11:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lecce’s central defender Kialonda Gaspar in action during the Serie A match between US Lecce and Juventus FC.
Lecce’s central defender Kialonda Gaspar in action during the Serie A match between US Lecce and Juventus FC. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lecce’s central defender Kialonda Gaspar in action during the Serie A match between US Lecce and Juventus FC. | Photo Credit: AP

Lecce’s Ante Rebic netted deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with visitor Juventus, which opened the scoring through a fortuitous strike from Andrea Cambiaso in a high-drama Serie A clash on Sunday.

Juve is sixth in the table, with 26 points, six points adrift of leader Napoli, while Lecce is 16th with 13 points.

Juve broke the deadlock after 68 minutes when Cambiaso fired a long shot from outside the box, which deflected off the leg of Lecce defender Kialonda Gaspar and wrongfooted keeper Wladimiro Falcone on its way into the net.

Yet three minutes into stoppage time, Lecce launched an attack with the lively crowd behind them and Rebic was left unmarked to receive a cross and tap the ball in from close range.

ALSO READ | Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton

The match took place hours after Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove had collapsed during their Serie A clash with Inter Milan and messages of support for the midfielder were displayed on the screens at Stadio Via del Mare.

WASTEFUL JUVE

The first half was filled with missed opportunities for the visitor. Khephren Thuram had a golden chance early on, finding himself unmarked in front of goal as a cross came towards him, only for it to hit his shin and go just outside the post.

Francisco Conceicao later went close with a powerful shot following a counter-attack, but his effort clipped the far post and went wide.

Timothy Weah thought he had scored for Juve before the half-hour mark, but his effort was disallowed for an offside during the build-up as the first half ended goalless.

The second half was more evenly matched until Cambiaso’s goal, after which both sides increased the tempo, with Falcone stopping Teun Koopmeiners’ attempt with his fingertips.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Lecce grew increasingly threatening, and the stadium erupted when Rebic finally capitalised with a last-gasp equaliser.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2024-25 /

Juventus /

Lecce

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Alpine discussing Doohan debut in place of Ocon at finale
    Reuters
  4. List of Premier League teams to score five goals in first half of a game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match
    AFP
  3. McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner
    AFP
  4. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lecce’s Rebic’s grabs last-gasp equaliser to stun Juve in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Alpine discussing Doohan debut in place of Ocon at finale
    Reuters
  4. List of Premier League teams to score five goals in first half of a game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment