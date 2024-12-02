Lecce’s Ante Rebic netted deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with visitor Juventus, which opened the scoring through a fortuitous strike from Andrea Cambiaso in a high-drama Serie A clash on Sunday.

Juve is sixth in the table, with 26 points, six points adrift of leader Napoli, while Lecce is 16th with 13 points.

Juve broke the deadlock after 68 minutes when Cambiaso fired a long shot from outside the box, which deflected off the leg of Lecce defender Kialonda Gaspar and wrongfooted keeper Wladimiro Falcone on its way into the net.

Yet three minutes into stoppage time, Lecce launched an attack with the lively crowd behind them and Rebic was left unmarked to receive a cross and tap the ball in from close range.

The match took place hours after Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove had collapsed during their Serie A clash with Inter Milan and messages of support for the midfielder were displayed on the screens at Stadio Via del Mare.

WASTEFUL JUVE

The first half was filled with missed opportunities for the visitor. Khephren Thuram had a golden chance early on, finding himself unmarked in front of goal as a cross came towards him, only for it to hit his shin and go just outside the post.

Francisco Conceicao later went close with a powerful shot following a counter-attack, but his effort clipped the far post and went wide.

Timothy Weah thought he had scored for Juve before the half-hour mark, but his effort was disallowed for an offside during the build-up as the first half ended goalless.

The second half was more evenly matched until Cambiaso’s goal, after which both sides increased the tempo, with Falcone stopping Teun Koopmeiners’ attempt with his fingertips.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Lecce grew increasingly threatening, and the stadium erupted when Rebic finally capitalised with a last-gasp equaliser.