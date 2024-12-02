Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hinted that he could be on the verge of leaving the club at the end of the season, despite his stellar display against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Salah set up Cody Gakpo for the opening strike and found the net himself later, dooming Manchester City to its seventh consecutive winless result, a first for manager Pep Guardiola in his entire managerial career.

The Egyptian talisman is out of contract next summer and has maintained that he could leave for free, given that the Reds have yet to offer him a contract extension. “Honestly, it’s in my head. Until now, this is the last Manchester City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it,” he told Sky Sports after the match. “The atmosphere was incredible, so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we will just win the league and see what will happen.”

Salah, having joined the club in 2017, has scored 224 times and assisted a 100 more in his time at Anfield, becoming a vital cog in attack for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which won the Premier League in 2020 and the UEFA Champions League a year earlier.

The 32-year-old has defied age with 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far and remains the club’s third-highest goalscorer of all time, behind Kenny Dalglish (339) and Roger Hunt (270).

“It’s very special. I don’t take it for granted. I’m enjoying every minute here. It feels like home,” Salah said. “It’s always a special feeling scoring at Anfield and winning games.”