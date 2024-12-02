 />
Don Bradman’s India vs Australia cap heads to auction, could cross Rs 2 crore

Bradman donned the woollen cap during India's 1947-48 tour of Australia, which marked the touring side's first Tests on foreign soil after gaining independence.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 11:08 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Despite considerable fading, signs of insect damage and a torn peak, Bonhams expect the cap to fetch between USD 195,000 and USD 260,000.
Despite considerable fading, signs of insect damage and a torn peak, Bonhams expect the cap to fetch between USD 195,000 and USD 260,000. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Despite considerable fading, signs of insect damage and a torn peak, Bonhams expect the cap to fetch between USD 195,000 and USD 260,000. | Photo Credit: AFP

A cap worn by Australia’s greatest batsman Don Bradman will be auctioned in Sydney on Tuesday, with the tattered “baggy green” expected to fetch as much as USD 260,000 (approximately INR 2.2 crore).

Bradman donned the woollen cap during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia, which marked the touring side’s first Tests on foreign soil after gaining independence.

Auction house Bonhams said it was “the only known baggy green” worn by Bradman during one of his most prolific series.

Bradman scored 715 runs in six innings against the tourists at an average of 178.75, with three centuries and a double-hundred.

Australia’s Test cricketers are awarded the dark green caps, which are revered by players and fans.

Australia’s Donald Bradman pulls a ball from Mankad for 4 in the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at Brisbane played from November 28 to December 04, 1947. Australia won by an innings and 226 runs
Australia's Donald Bradman pulls a ball from Mankad for 4 in the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at Brisbane played from November 28 to December 04, 1947. Australia won by an innings and 226 runs | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Australia’s Donald Bradman pulls a ball from Mankad for 4 in the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at Brisbane played from November 28 to December 04, 1947. Australia won by an innings and 226 runs | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Despite considerable fading, signs of insect damage and a torn peak, Bonhams expect the cap to fetch between USD 195,000 and USD 260,000.

Bradman retired with an all-time high Test batting average of 99.94, and has been described by cricket authority Wisden as the greatest to “have ever graced the gentleman’s game”.

A different “baggy green” worn by Bradman during his Test debut in 1928 fetched USD 290,000 in 2020 -- a then-record for one of the cricket legend’s caps.

But that was far less than the USD 650,000 paid for spin legend Shane Warne’s baggy green when he put it up for sale to help Australian bushfire victims earlier that year.

Bradman died in 2001 aged 92 and Warne passed away in 2022 aged 52.

